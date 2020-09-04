PSG Confirm Three More COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To Six Including Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that three more players have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the number of PSG COVID-19 cases so far to six and throwing the club into chaos ahead of the new season. PSG announced the news for three more players without mentioning any names. However, France's L’Equipe, who were among the first to report the development in their report, have named the three new players: Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi and Marquinhos.

The trio of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were the first three players to test positive. All the six players are said to have received the virus from one single carrier as they all were part of a recent holiday trip to Ibiza which they took following the club’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

The recent developments have put a question mark on the wisdom of the club to let players go off on holiday during a pandemic. PSG are due to play at Lens in their first Ligue 1 game of the new season, a game that was already postponed following their Champions League commitments and drew widespread criticism from Lens fans. The existing French league (LFP) rules could mean the club having to further put fixtures on hold. The Ligue 1 protocol for such situations states that if a club has four positive cases in their squad, their game is postponed.

All the players are in self-isolation in Paris and will have to follow the mandatory quarantine and will not be allowed to join the rest of the squad in training. Several other French clubs have been hit by the virus, including Montpellier, Rennes and Lyon.

The first game of the season was postponed last month because of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Marseille, with the club confirming as many as 4 players and staff tested positive. PSG will now likely face a backlog of matches and will have to squeeze in their schedule but this also puts the other teams in a difficult situation.

