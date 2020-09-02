Neymar & Di Maria Among 3 PSG Players Who Test COVID-19 Positive; Had Travelled To Ibiza

After losing the UEFA Champions League to Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel's PSG face yet another problem as three players contracted the Coronavirus on Wednesday. The club has confirmed that three players have tested COVID-19 positive and have undergone appropriate health protocols, without revealing names of the players. However, a French news daily has reported that PSG star Neymar Jr. is one of the three players to have been infected.

After their loss to Bayern, several PSG players took a few days off in Ibiza. French daily L’Équipe identified the players who tested positive as Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes, noting that they were part of the trip to the Spanish island. Several other French clubs have been hit by the virus, including Montpellier, Rennes and Lyon.

READ | Neymar's Decision To Join Forces With Puma Might Threaten PSG, Nike's Business Interests

'Three PSG players confirmed positive'

"Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days," the French club said in a statement.

READ | PSG Worry Over Chances Of Neymar, Navas Contracting COVID-19 After 2 Others Test Positive

The mentioned PSG players were allowed to travel to Ibiza after a controversial decision was taken to postpone a league game to next Thursday, initially scheduled for last Saturday, to give the French squad a much-needed break. The match at Lens has been rescheduled for next Thursday, September 10, with PSG due to entertain Marseille three days later.

As per French league protocol, collective team training sessions must be cancelled if a club has at least four positive tests over an eight-day period, with match postponements possible.

READ | Lionel Messi Replacement: Neymar, Mane And Sancho Among favourites To Replace Barca Icon

READ | Neymar Sends Bayern Munich Classy Message After Champions League Final Defeat In Lisbon

(image credit: AP)