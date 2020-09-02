PSG Worry Over Chances Of Neymar, Navas Contracting COVID-19 After 2 Others Test Positive

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have suffered a major blow before they begin their title defence against RC Lens on September 10. Stars Angel di Maria and Leo Paredes tested positive for novel coronavirus, confirmed the club. PSG now fear that Neymar and Keylor Navas might have also contracted the deadly virus and could be forced into self-isolation.

Neymar, Keylor Navas contracted coronavirus?

After the defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, Di Maria and Paredes travelled to the Spanish island of Ibiza on a short vacation. However, the two were not alone and were accompanied by PSG teammates Neymar, Keylor Navas, Mauro Icardi and Ander Herrera, which now stands as a matter of concern for the Parc des Princes-based outfit.

Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with Covid-19.



The state of their health is very reassuring.



They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 31, 2020

After Di Maria and Paredes tested positive for the coronavirus, PSG now fear that the list might include more players, particularly Neymar and Keylor Navas. According to ESPN, Mauro Icardi also tested positive for COVID-19, but the report is yet to confirmed by PSG. The French club are currently waiting for the results of the tests of all the players that travelled to Spain.

PSG's game against RC Lens might be postponed

PSG might see their opening Ligue 1 game against RC Lens postponed if more players contract the virus. According to the rules set out by the French Federation, a team's game shall stand suspended if four or more players contract the deadly virus that has wreaked havoc across the world over the course of the past six months.

Amid the Neymar COVID-19 talks, the Brazil international has confirmed his stay at PSG next season. Speaking to the club's official website, Neymar has asserted that he will continue with PSG with the determination to play and win the Champions League this time around.

Neymar confirms PSG stay

The PSG superstar insisted that he wants to make history with the club, rubbishing off rumours of Neymar transfer talks to Barcelona or Manchester City. Some reports had hinted that Neymar was asked by his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to join him at the Etihad. Messi is closer to joining Man City this transfer window, but Neymar has put to rest these rumours and stands committed to the French giants.

Image courtesy: Neymar/Keylor Navas Instagram