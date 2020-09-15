Neymar Racism Storm: Marseille Allege Alvaro Gonzalez Received Death Threats From Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Nemar's claims of being racially abused by Alvaro Gonzalez during the derby clash has taken a bitter turn. Marseille allege their player has received threatening calls from Brazil following the brawl. Meanwhile, the Marseille centre-back, who denies hurling racial abuse at the Brazil superstar has received support from the club.

Neymar racism claim takes an ugly turn

Neymar was among the five players sent off during the game against Marseille on Sunday. The altercation began when Marseille's Dario Benedetto and PSG star Leandro Paredes ended up in an argument following a challenge. The argument saw the two teams ending up in a violent altercation.

After the game, Neymar took to social media and revealed that he was racially abused by Marseille centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez. The Brazilian forward urged the authorities to take cognizance of the claims. However, Gonzalez, in response to the Neymar racism allegations, denied any such act, insisting that there is no place for racism in football.

Alvaro Gonzalez is not a racist: Marseille on Neymar racism allegations

The defender has now found support from Marseille after the Neymar racism allegations. The club's statement began with its expression of proudness of having won the derby against PSG, inflicting a second defeat on the defending Ligue 1 champions in as many games. The club lauded its players, asserting that they were successful in implementing their game plan to bag a fair victory.

Official Club communication following the #PSGOM match. — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) September 14, 2020

The statement asserted that Alvaro Gonzalez is no racist, something that has been on display through his daily behaviour since he joined the club. The club also cited his teammates' response on the same. "The club remains at the disposal of the disciplinary committee to fully cooperate in the investigation of all the events that occurred in the match, and the 24 hours which followed," Marseille added in their statement.

Alvaro Gonzalez receives death threats following Neymar racism allegations

The club also went on to reveal the shocking after-effects of Neymar's racism claims. The statement claimed that the Neymar and Gonzalez fight is serious and has already produced grave consequences. "The club condemns the dissemination of the private telephone numbers of Alvaro Gonzalez and his relatives on Brazilian media and social networks overnight, giving rise to constant harassment -- including death threats", asserted Marseille.

