Neymar Picks Former Barcelona Teammates, Mbappe, Hazard In Dream Five-a-side Team

Neymar Jr recently revealed his dream five-a-team side and surprisingly Cristiano Ronaldo is not included in it. However, there are two of his former teammates included in the list. The PSG-star went for Messi, Suarez, Mbappe, Pogba and Hazard. Neymar gave the exclusive interview to ESPN. Neymar looked to be struggling while naming his 5 picks and made some obvious choices. Neymar went for Hazard, who is a Real Madrid player, but skipped Cristiano Ronaldo. The other thing which is tricky about his team is that he didn't choose any sort of a defender or a keeper. However, why will you need a defender if the opposition can't touch the ball?.

Watch Neymar selecting his five-a-side team

Neymar picks his dream five-a-side team 😍 pic.twitter.com/W2qchP12iQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2020

Football fans had some hilarious reactions to Neymar's choice

Suarez got to be the keeper.😂 — Name cannot be blank? Okay (@lm10x6ai8) January 8, 2020

Where is Lingardinho ??? — Rohan kumar (@Ron_kpd) January 8, 2020

Where's Phil Jones in all of this ..? — Kieran Lambert (@lambo1999) January 8, 2020

Neymar didn't share a good relation with PSG fans as he tried to force a move to Barcelona in the summer window. However, after quite a hustle, Neymar is getting back to their list of favourites. The Brazilian has been very fruitful since he re-joined PSG after suffering from an injury. PSG are currently on the top spot of the points table with 45 points in 18 games played in the season so far. The French-side will face Dortmund in their Round of 16 Champions League clashes.

