Neymar's Return to Camp Nou Could make Barcelona, Lionel Messi giants Again: Dani Alves

Brazil football team captain Dani Alves has urged fellow countryman Neymar to return to the Camp Nou in order to restore Barcelona's stature as a 'giant' in European football. Dani Alves claimed that a Neymar transfer to Barcelona would help boost the confidence of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who is reportedly unhappy with the players at the club. Neymar has long been linked with a move away from PSG with Real Madrid and former club Barcelona still monitoring his situation at the Parc des Princes.

Dani Alves wants to see a Neymar Barcelona return

Former Barcelona and PSG right-back Dani Alves recently spoke to Radio Catalunya and admitted he tried to convince Neymar to return to Barcelona. Alves said: "I told Ney (Neymar) to consider a return to the Camp Nou and if I were him I would think of returning". Alves then revealed that Neymar had an offer from Real Madrid but he advised the 28-year-old to reject the approach from Los Blancos.

🗣 — Dani Alves: "I'm not the right person to advise someone to do something, but I would advise Neymar to go back to Barcelona." pic.twitter.com/kTWiz2Bn81 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 18, 2020

"He had a very big offer from Real Madrid, but he will be happy if he comes to Barcelona", added Alves. The 37-year-old defender then explained that Neymar can help solve Barcelona's crisis and boost the confidence of club captain Lionel Messi. Alves went on to explain that Neymar and Messi complemented each other well in the past and can do so in the future as well. The Sao Paolo star concluded, "Neymar returning to the Camp Nou can help make Barcelona and Lionel Messi giants again."

Neymar Barcelona return in jeopardy as PSG demand €170m

Ligue 1 champions PSG have reportedly slapped a €170m (£153m) price tag for a Neymar transfer away from the French capital this summer. Along with Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid were also monitoring the situation. However, due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly lost interest in signing Neymar this summer. Last week, reports from RMC claimed that Neymar has begun talks to extend his contract with PSG.

Neymar left Barcelona to join PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222m (£198m). It did not take long though, for talks of a possible return to Spain to surface. Although the Blaugrana remain eager to welcome a familiar face back into their ranks, reports from RMC claim that the LaLiga giants have given up on the pursuit of Neymar.

Image Credits - Neymar / Barcelona Instagram