Neymar ‘deeply Affected’ By Tragic Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And Gianna

The news revolving the 'Kobe Bryant death' earlier this year caused a meltdown on social media as fans paid outpoured their respects towards the former NBA star. Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar also revealed that he was deeply affected by the news of Kobe Bryant death. The Brazilian displayed a Kobe Bryant tribute after scoring for PSG against Lille back in January following the tragic passing of the global sporting icon.

ALSO READ: FIFA Accused Of Accepting Bribes To Vote For Hosting WC In Russia 2018 And Qatar 2022

Kobe Bryant death affected Neymar 'deeply': Neymar's Kobe Bryant tribute

Neymar spoke to ​Vogue Men Arabia and explained how the news around Kobe Bryant death had a massive impact on his life. Neymar admitted that the NBA legend met him personally in Paris and the duo had a lot in common. The 28-year-old Neymar further stated that the relationship he shared with Kobe was very special because he knew the American behind the sporting mask.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba Prefers Move To Real Madrid Despite Juventus Interest: Report

Recalling the Kobe Bryant death, Neymar concluded by stating that the world lost one of the greatest sporting ambassadors. Neymar's Kobe Bryant tribute at the time included a celebration of a goal while holding up two and four fingers on his hands respectively, referencing the famous Bryant jersey number 24, in honour of the five-time NBA champion. Here is the Neymar's tribute after the news of Kobe Bryant death:

ALSO READ: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin Expects Liverpool Will Be Handed Premier League Title

Kobe Bryant death: Neymar pays Kobe Bryant tribute

Paris Saint-Germain hosted Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier at the Parc Des Princes on February 1. Neymar once again issued a Kobe Bryant tribute before the start of the game to show his respects to the 41-year-old. The Brazilian attacker donned a 'Bryant' PSG jersey with the number famous 24 displayed upon heading out for a warm-up session.

Neymar pays tribute to Kobe wearing the 24 as he takes field ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Montpellier 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ewUiOukWPv — roger bennett (@rogbennett) February 1, 2020

Kobe Bryant cause of death

According to reports from CBS Sports, the Kobe Bryant cause of death was due to a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The tragic accident also involved Kobe's 13-year-old daughter along with seven others on board. The chopper crashed at Calabasas, California due to poor weather conditions as the helicopter was flying at a very low altitude.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Antonio Rudiger Blasts French Doctors For Racist African Suggestion