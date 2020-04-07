Paul Pogba Prefers Move To Real Madrid Despite Juventus Interest: Report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly prefers a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid despite Juventus' interest. The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Man United since the past two seasons. He has also been linked with a return to his former club Juventus along with a lucrative contract extension at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba transfer: Mino Raiola's role in Real Madrid move?

This guy looks familiar... 🤪Play like Pogba by going to the link below, and then post your high score. Let's have some fun while staying safe at home with #ForTheLoveOfIt @PepsiFootball https://t.co/MsbUTGzFdk pic.twitter.com/BY7B6aaOFV — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 2, 2020

According to Spanish publication AS, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola could play an important role in securing a move to Real Madrid. It is reported that Raiola has a great relationship with the Real Madrid hierarchy after he secured a one-year loan move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Recently, Raiola also hinted that he will make one of his clients join Real Madrid, hinting towards a possible Paul Pogba transfer.

Paul Pogba transfer: Deal failed to materialise last summer

According to reports, Paul Pogba was closer than ever to join Real Madrid last summer. The return of Zinedine Zidane as the manager reignited the Spanish giants' interest in the France international. However, the deal couldn't be completed after club president Florentino Perez vetoed the move citing hefty transfer fees.

Paul Pogba transfer: Mino Raiola's fallout with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Earlier, Mino Raiola and Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were involved in a war of words. Solskjaer slammed Raiola claiming that Pogba wasn't his personal property. This infuriated the agent who then responded harshly to the Norwegian. He asserted that Pogba wasn't the club's property either and he was the sole person to decide on his future move. However, after much outrage, Raiola clarified that his client was willing to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba transfer: Will Real Madrid sign the midfielder?

Despite reports suggesting Paul Pogba's willingness to join Real Madrid, the rise of Fede Valverde under Zidane could prove detrimental to the World Cup winner's dream move. Fede Valverde has emerged as one of the prominent members of Zidane's tactics, replacing Luka Modric in the starting line-up.

