Neymar Romantically Linked With Model Melodie Penalver After Being ‘captivated’ By IG Post

PSG superstar Neymar picked up an ankle injury earlier this month that ruled him out for the remainder of 2020, but the star forward has still been grabbing headlines off the pitch. The Brazilian sent social media fans into a frenzy following his recent activity on Instagram by 'liking' one of model Melodie Penalver's posts. Reports claim that Neymar, who has been single since his split with Bruna Marquezine in 2018, has now been linked with several models.

ALSO READ: FIFA Files Criminal Complaint Against Blatter Over Museum

Neymar likes Melodie Penalver's Instagram post; fans react

According to reports from Spanish news outlet Marca, three-time Ligue 1 champion Neymar has been 'captivated' by Instagram model Melodie Penalver. The world's most expensive player liked an old Instagram picture of Penalver, in which she is wearing a black swimsuit and white high heels. Penalver uploaded that picture on November 4, which led fans to believe that the PSG forward might have been scanning the model's profile in awe.

ALSO READ: Chelsea’s Timo Werner Reveals STRUGGLE in adapting To the Premier League's Physicality

Neymar's activity on Instagram drew reactions from several fans across on social media. On Twitter, one wrote, "Just saw Neymar's IG activity. I'm sure he is secretly crushing on Melodie" while another added, "Well, I think it's just been confirmed that Neymar is another guy who has simply fallen for Melodie" A third added, "I hope Neymar knows Melodie is already in a relationship. He shouldn't be stalking someone else's girl"

ALSO READ: Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument

Who is Melodie Penalver? Neymar's IG activity sparks dating rumours

Born in Elche, Spain, Melodie Penalver currently resides in Ibiza. The 28-year-old model, who is also a reality TV star, has racked up over 793k followers on Instagram.

However, reports from Lecturas claim that Penalver is currently in a nine-year relationship with Cristian Jerez. The couple previously featured together on reality TV show 'Temptation Island'.

Is Neymar dating anyone right now?

According to several reports, Neymar is currently not in any relationship. The former Barcelona had been in an on-and-off relationship with model Bruna Marquezine after they met in Disneyland in 2012. However, in October 2018, Marquezine confirmed that she and Neymar decided to end their relationship.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk Injury Update: Liverpool Star Takes Significant Step In Recovery From Knee Injury

Neymar has reportedly been single ever since but has been romantically linked with several other models.

Image Credits - Melodie Penalver Instagram, AP