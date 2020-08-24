Neymar Sends Bayern Munich Classy Message After Champions League Final Defeat In Lisbon

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr had a disappointing night with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failing to overcome the Bavarian challenge to clinch the Champions League. Despite the defeat, the former Barcelona man, in a display of sportsmanship, sent out a congratulatory message to the opponents that bested him and the Parisians on the night.

Neymar Twitter abuzz after congratulatory message post PSG vs Bayern Munich

Perder faz parte do esporte, tentamos de tudo, lutamos até o final. Obrigado pelo apoio e carinho de cada um de vocês 🙏🏽 e PARABÉNS ao BAYER 👏🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 23, 2020

Neymar's Twitter was abuzz with praise from his fans after the superstar tweeted a congratulatory message after the PSG vs Bayern Munich clash. In the message, the Brazilian congratulated Bayern Munich for their triumph in the Champions League final 2020. The Brazilian winger asserted that defeat is a part of the sport and they fought until the end.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Neymar in tears after defeat in Champions League final 2020

Neymar went on to express his gratitude towards the fans who supported the club until the end. The PSG superstar was in tears after the slender 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final 2020. The Brazil international received support from Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick and defender David Alaba, both of whom tried to console Neymar even as the rest of the Bavarians celebrated the triumph in wild fashion.

Champions League final 2020: Kingsley Coman seals UCL title for champions of Germany

Either of the winners in the PSG vs Bayern Munich clash could have clinched the treble. PSG had already sealed the Ligue 1 and French Cup title, while the Bavarians stood unchallenged in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. Ultimately, Bayern Munich went on to seal the treble, bringing an end to one of their most successful campaigns in recent times.

Neymar and his teammate Kylian Mbappe did have some decent opportunities to break the deadlock and bag the lead for PSG. However, Manuel Neuer's scintillating performance between the sticks turned out to be a nightmare for the Parisians. It was ultimately Kingsley Coman who scored the only goal of the night, scoring from a header in the second half from a Joshua Kimmich cross. The defeat brings an end to PSG's hope of clinching the Champions League title for the first time ever at least until next season.

Image courtesy: AP