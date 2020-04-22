Paul Pogba Dribbles Past And Nutmegs His Mother, Sends Out Heartwarming Message; Watch

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been posting some hilarious videos along with some 'challenge' videos on his social media handles during the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, he was seen in a video challenge with former Man United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In a recent video released by the French World Cup winner on Instagram, he is seen playing football with his mother.

Paul Pogba mother: Pogba nutmegs his mother

In a video posted by Paul Pogba on his official Instagram account, he is seen nutmegging his mother as she tries to gain possession from the World Cup winner. He tries to poke fun at his mother with a caption saying, "When your mum tells you she played football before..." The video is further accompanied by a heartfelt caption, urging his fans to respect their parents. It reads as, "Love and spend time with your parents before they leave the world."

Paul Pogba transfer: Midfielder linked to Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, while a return to Juventus has also not been ruled out. A deal with Real Madrid was reportedly agreed upon last season. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez vetoed the move before the deal could be made official, citing Man United's hefty price tag for the midfielder.

Paul Pogba transfer: Star to stay at Man United?

Amid the Paul Pogba transfer talks, recent reports suggest that he is set to extend his stay at Man United. Despite keeping his options open, he is thought to have understood that his future lies at Old Trafford. Man United view the 27-year-old as the ideal player to lead the lines at the club in the coming seasons.

