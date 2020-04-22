Roy Keane Broke Erling Haaland's Father's Leg With A Horror Challenge Back In 2001; Watch

Back in April 2001, Roy Keane ended the footballing career Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland. Roy Keane launched a lethal tackle on Erling Haaland's father during Manchester United's clash against Manchester City. Roy Keane was booked for the challenge and was sent off in the process. Roy Keane's challenge on Alf-Inge Haaland is considered to be one of the most fatal challenges in Premier League history. Following Roy Keane's horrendous challenge, Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland played only 48 minutes of football after Keane's lunge.

Watch: Roy Keane challenge on Haaland

🗓 #OnThisDay in 2001: Roy Keane committed a horror challenge when he studded Alf-Inge Haaland's knee.pic.twitter.com/eX85rW9hhV — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) April 21, 2020

Erling Haaland's father left writhing in pain after Roy Keane challenge on Haaland

The match ended in a 1-1 draw as Manchester United were forced down to 10 men. Roy Keane was also the captain of the Red Devils at that time. Roy Keane mentioned in his autobiography that he was "in no shape at all" to feature in that match as he was emotionally and physically drained. Keane kicked out at Haaland, first with his right foot and then his left. "I was trying to trip him up rather than kicking him. I knew it probably meant a booking," said Manchester United legend Roy Keane in of the interviews.

The Football Association (FA) later took action against Roy Keane. The former Manchester United midfielder admitted that the tackle was premeditated, which led to the FA banning him for five matches after the incident. Keane was also handed a reported fine of £150,000 after the incident. Erling Haaland's father later admitted in an interview that Roy Keane's lunge had effectively ended his football career.

