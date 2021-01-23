Neymar Could Be Given Leave By PSG Manager Pochettino To Celebrate Sister's Birthday

Brazil superstar Neymar Jr often misses out of action on March 11 every year, citing the fact that it’s his younger sister Rafaella Santos’ birthday. With new manager at the helm at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), questions have been raised if Mauricio Pochettino will allow the forward to extend his leave in March. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss hasn’t ruled out an extended leave for the Brazil international to be with his sister on her birthday.

Rafaella Santos birthday: Pochettino to consider leave for Neymar

Neymar often makes it a point to be with his sister on her birthday even if it means missing out on some important fixtures with the club. The 28-year-old has been by her side during his Barcelona days. But he might not have to worry about the same this time around, with six weeks still left for March 11.

During an interview with El Larguero, Pochettino has revealed he will consider the player take some time off on his sister’s birthday. He insisted that he will consider Neymar’s request at the right time. It is important to be particular about tactics but management is a fundamental aspect for a coach, said Pochettino.

Will Neymar make it to Rafaella Santos birthday this year?

The Argentine tactician claims he had planned to stay rigid and inflexible when he began coaching. “But after 12 years, I realise that I am more flexible each time and that I like to negotiate everything. Today, the new generation like to give their opinions, to be listened to. Discussion must take precedence,” said the PSG manager.

The curse of Neymar’s sister’s birthday dates back to his Barcelona days in 2015. On February 28 in the game against Granada, he picked up his fifth yellow card, thus missing out on the following game against Rayo Vallecano on March 8. He was thus allowed to travel back to Brazil and return by March 14.

A similar situation entailed the following year, facilitating his visit to Brazil. Last year, Neymar scored against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, which happened to be his sister’s birthday and could not play any game until July following the coronavirus outbreak. This season PSG play Barcelona on March 10 followed by a clash against Nantes four days later.

Neymar PSG contract extension on the cards

Neymar has a contract with PSG which binds him at the Parc des Princes until June 2022. The player has frequently been a subject of intense transfer speculations, linking him with a return to Barcelona. But recent reports suggest he might extend his stay with the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Image courtesy: AP