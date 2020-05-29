Neymar Is The Best Player Only Behind Lionel Messi, Says Former Barcelona President

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosel has urged the club to bring back Neymar from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million but has constantly been linked with a return to the Camp Nou. Sandro Rosell, who served as president at Barcelona when Neymar signed for the club in 2013, stated that the Brazilian is only behind Lionel Messi in the list of the best players in the world.

Neymar transfer news: Only Lionel Messi better than Neymar says, former Barcelona president

While speaking to COPE and Radio Marca, the 56-year-old Rosell claimed that he would try to sign Neymar if he was still the president at the club. Rosell was at the helm at Barcelona when Neymar signed from Brasileiro Serie A side Santos in 2013 and is well aware of the disciplinary issues surrounding the 28-year-old winger. Rosell joked that he would give Neymar two contracts at Barcelona, one for sports and the other for his behaviour.

ALSO READ: FA Cup Final To Be Played On August 1, Provisional Restart Date Announced

Rosell, who was succeeded by Josep Maria Bartomeu as Barcelona president in 2014, claimed that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world but Neymar is only just behind the Argentine. "He is the second-best player in the world after Lionel Messi," said the Spaniard. Rossell concluded by stating that Neymar would 'fit in perfectly with the style and philosophy at Barcelona'. In four seasons with Barcelona, Neymar won two LaLiga titles, one Champions League and three Spanish Cups before moving to PSG in 2017.

🗣 Sandro Rosell on resigning Neymar:



"I would sign Neymar again if I were president, he is the second best player in the world after Messi. But I would sign Neymar with two contracts; one is sporty and the other is engagement."



[MD]#ForçaBarça #FCB pic.twitter.com/lOoDtFfN2Z — Camp Nou Barça (@cnbarca) May 29, 2020

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine

Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona to re-sign Neymar in order to win the Champions League, but PSG are expected to play hardball with the Spanish club over negotiations concerning their prized asset. The Neymar transfer links to Barcelona have intensified over the past few months but the Spanish table-toppers are looking at alternatives to Neymar is they fail to re-sign the three-time Ligue 1 champion. Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez has been tipped to join Barcelona in the summer following his impressive displays at San Siro under Antonio Conte.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Might Leave Barcelona For Free This Summer Due To Special Release Clause

Lautaro Martinez transfer news: Barcelona turn their attention to Lautaro Martinez transfer

With PSG digging in their heels over the Neymar transfer, Barcelona have reportedly turned their attentions to Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker has blossomed under Antonio Conte and has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku up front. Barcelona reportedly see Martinez as the successor to Luis Suarez and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also believes that Martinez should move to Camp Nou in order to team up with Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Schedule, Matchday 29 Fixtures, Updated Table And Live Streaming Details