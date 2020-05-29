Lionel Messi Might Leave Barcelona For Free This Summer Due To Special Release Clause

As Barcelona players return to training to prepare for the resumption of the LaLiga, the club have several other worries to deal with. One such major worry pertains to the contractual dilemma of club captain Lionel Messi, who has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants this summer.

Lionel Messi exit clause: The Lionel Messi Barcelona contract runs until 2021

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona runs until 2021. Plans to extend the Argentine's contract have suffered a roadblock after the club suffered heavy financial losses largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. Although he still has one more season left with Barcelona as part of his contract, reports suggest that Messi might leave Barcelona this summer itself as a free agent.

Lionel Messi exit clause: Lionel Messi Barcelona contract includes a special clause

A player is allowed to leave for free only when his contract ends with the club. However, Lionel Messi has a special clause inserted in his contract that could see him leave Barcelona for free at the end of the current season. Argentine side Newell's Old Boys, which also happens to be Messi's boyhood club, are expected to be the first club in the queue to rope in the six-time Ballon d'Or if he does leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi exit clause: Newell's Old Boys President hopes of Argentine's return

Newell's Old Boys President Cristian D'Amico has reportedly claimed that Lionel Messi will return to his boyhood club if he decides to leave Barcelona at the end of this season. However, the president asserted that he is yet to speak with the Barcelona captain on a possible switch to Argentina. Apart from Old Boys, Premier League giants Manchester City were also thought to be in the fray to sign the 32-year-old, more so due to the relationship that he enjoys with manager Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi exit clause: Six-time Ballon d'Or dreams of Old Boys' return

Last year, while speaking to TyC Sports, Lionel Messi confessed that he dreams to return and play with Newell's Old Boys. However, he was unsure if his dream would be a reality, citing the fact that his entire family is now settled in Barcelona. It would be a difficult task to relocate to Argentina along with the entire family.

