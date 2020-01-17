Neymar Trolls PSG Teammates With Photo/video Prank After PSG Defeat Monaco: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Monaco in Ligue 1 on January 15, 2020. PSG scored four past their opponents at Stade Louis II. After the match, when PSG squad were travelling back from the venue, a video of Neymar Jr doing a prank with his teammates emerged.

Neymar trolling his squad 😂



Neymar posted the video prank on Instagram

In a video posted by Neymar Jr on Instagram, the Brazilian winger is seen alongside the likes of Thiago Silva, Angel di Maria and Keylor Navas. Neymar and his teammates appear to be posing for a photo, only to realise that the Brazilian was in fact shooting a video. They were caught in a prank. After the players realised the prank, they erupted in laughter.

PSG defeated Monaco in Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 24th minute of the game, after receiving a swift pass from Di Maria. Neymar doubled PSG’s lead in the injury time of the first half after converting from the spot.

PSG will next play against Lorient in French Cup

In the 72nd minute, Pablo Sarabia (who was introduced as a substitute) scored the third for the team, hitting a volley into the net. Tiemoue Bakayoko scored one for Monaco after the ball ended in the six-yard box from a free-kick. Keylor Navas was unable to comprehend the situation in the 87th minute. However, Mbappe scored his second of the night in the injury time of the game. The Parisians displayed their counter-attacking prowess. PSG lead in Ligue 1 with 49 points in 20 games. They will next play against Lorient in the Round of 32 of the French Cup on January 19, 2020 (January 20 IST).

Image credit - Neymar Jr Instagram