Neymar Net Worth, PSG Salary, Endorsements And More Details About The Brazilian Star

Neymar is one of the most popular and influential soccer players in the world right now. He may not have even touched the halfway point in his professional career but has already made it as one of the highly paid and most marketable sportsmen on the planet. The former Santos starlet currently represents Paris Saint-Germain. In 2017, Neymar transferred from Barcelona to PSG in a move that made him the most expensive player in European football.

Neymar net worth

Neymar currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $123 million, as reported by goal.com. While it may seem considerably less if compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is safe to say that the PSG star is well on his way to becoming one of the wealthiest football players of his era. Nonetheless, the figure is still an impressive one for his age. Given his earning power, his worth is only likely to grow as he continues to thrive on the field. According to Forbes, Neymar has earned approximately $90 million between his PSG salary and various endorsements.

Neymar PSG salary

Neymar has signed a five-year deal with PSG through June 2022, which is worth $350 million. His transfer from Barcelona to PSG stands as the most expensive one at $263 million, which the French club paid in full ahead of his signing. As reported by Business Insider, the former Santos prodigy earns $53 million on an annual basis.

Neymar endorsements

Neymar remains a marketing heavyweight in the sport and has a huge presence in Brazil. He appears on just about every product imaginable. Forbes estimated that Neymar's annual earnings from endorsements account for an estimated $21 million. Some of his many endorsement deals include partnerships with major players like Nike, Gillette, Beats Electronics and Red Bull.

Image credits: Instagram | Neymar