Neymar Undergoes Self-quarantine As PSG Star Leaves Paris For Brazil: Report

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr has left for Brazil from Paris. The player has undergone self-isolation according to recent reports in France. Ligue 1 has been suspended until April fearing the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc across the world, particularly Europe.

Neymar leaves Paris: Brazilian to undergo self-quarantine in Brazil

According to French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, Neymar has exiled himself in Brazil amid the threat from coronavirus. It is reported that Neymar left the country last week, just before the whole of France went into complete lockdown. The player could return only when the situation is completely under control according to the reports.

Neymar leaves Paris: Thiago Silva also in Brazil

PSG captain Thiago Silva is also believed to have flown back to Brazil. It is reported that the defending Ligue 1 champions permitted their players to undergo self-quarantine in the place of their choice. The Brazilian center-back has been spotted in Brazil since.

Meanwhile, his wife Isabella Silva, on social media, claimed that the virus was everywhere. But her husband was waiting for a notice to get back to work as quickly as possible. Thiago Silva’s wife also claimed that they were all upset about the current situation surrounding coronavirus. But she also hoped that this time too shall pass soon.

Does Neymar have coronavirus?

Amid coronavirus reports, there have been frequent questions related to the Brazilian. One common question pertaining to the winger is - 'Does Neymar have coronavirus?' However, there have been no such media reports that suggest that Neymar has contracted coronavirus.

Neymar leaves Paris: Player uploads a motivational post

Neymar Jr also took to Twitter a few days back to express his thoughts on coronavirus. The Brazilian winger encouraged the people to follow official recommendations accompanied by a picture that said ‘The virus doesn’t move around, people do.’

Neymar leaves Paris: France one of the worst-affected countries

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement announcing that France will severely restrict movements on the streets as they were at war with the virus. France is one of the worst European countries to be hit by the coronavirus. The country has registered 9,134 cases, while 264 deaths have been reported too.

