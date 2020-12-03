Neymar Fires Warning, Says He Didn't Join PSG to Play Europa League Football

Three-time Ligue 1 champion Neymar has insisted that he did not leave Barcelona for PSG to play in the Europa League after his brace against Man United helped the Parisians to a 3-1 win at Old Trafford on matchday 5 of the Champions League. Prior to their win over the Red Devils, PSG were in third place in their Group H standings, on the brink of elimination from the UCL, having managed just six points from their four games. However, the French giants are now within touching distance of qualifying into the Round of 16 as they need only a draw against Istanbul Basaksehir on matchday 6 to ensure qualification.

Man United vs PSG highlights: Neymar double puts PSG in control of their destiny

Neymar scored twice for PSG as the Ligue 1 heavyweights beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open. The Brazilian opened the scoring in the sixth minute after Kylian Mbappe's shot was deflected and fell kindly to the 28-year-old, who fired the ball into the bottom left corner. However, United equalized through Marcus Rashford in the 32nd minute when the Englishman's shot was deflected into the PSG net.

Although United had created chances to score a few more before half time, they failed to take the lead. In the second half, the hosts were made to pay for their missed opportunities as Marquinhos poked the ball in from close range following some poor defending by Man United's defence. Fred was then sent off for Man United after receiving a second yellow card.

The game was then settled when Rafinha set up Neymar for PSG's third goal, a minute into added time. PSG now have the easier task on paper next week as they require only a draw to advance to the next stage while Solskjaer's men have plenty to do in Leipzig.

Neymar to Eleven Sports PT: "I didn't come to PSG to play in the Europa League." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 2, 2020

Neymar makes bold admission after PSG win over Man United

Had PSG not secured their win over Man United, they would have been staring at elimination from the Champions League and potentially playing their football in the Europa League. Despite boosting his team's chances for qualification into the Round of 16, Neymar had a warning for PSG. While speaking to reporters after the game, Neymar claimed that he didn't join PSG to play in the Europa League.

"We have to change our attitude or else we would be out of the Champions League. I have never been eliminated in the UCL group stage nor played in the Europa League and that should never cross my mind. I didn't join PSG to play in the Europa League."

Neymar, who won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 joined PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017. He helped the team to their first UCL final last year but PSG suffered defeat against Bayern at the final hurdle.

