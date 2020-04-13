Neymar’s Mother Is Dating 22-year-old Gamer Who Is Six Years Younger Than PSG Star

Neymar and his eccentric family have managed to make headlines for various reasons in the past. However, the Neymar household has outdone themselves after the most recent piece of news hit the headlines on Easter Sunday. Neymar's 52-year old mother Nadine Goncalves is dating a man six years younger than the PSG star who is a computer gamer by the name of Tiago Ramos.

Who is Neymar Mother Nadine Goncalves new boyfriend, Tiago Ramos?

🇧🇷 Neymar's mother is now dating 22-year old Tiago Ramos after splitting from her husband Neymar Santos Sr.



Neymar's potential stepdad, who’s 6 years his junior, would be this man...pic.twitter.com/eurRv6qk6d — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 12, 2020

Neymar mother Nadine Goncalves is dating 22-year-old gamer boy Tiago Ramos

Neymar's mother is now dating a 22-year old lad after splitting from her husband. That means Neymar's stepdad is 22 years old, 6 years younger than Neymar.



Neymar's family at it again. 😲 pic.twitter.com/CioN6ElXZj — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) April 12, 2020

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves split with her husband and football agent Wagner Ribeiro in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. She recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her new partner, a 22-year-old Brazilian gamer/model by the name of Tiago Ramos. She posted the picture of herself and Ramos with the caption "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it" Neymar appeared to approve of her mom's decision as he posted a comment saying "Be happy mom ❤️ love you."

Nadine Goncalves new boyfriend - Tiago Ramos

