Neymar’s Mother Is Dating 22-year-old Gamer Who Is Six Years Younger Than PSG Star

Football News

Brazilian soccer icon Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves is dating a 22-year old gamer Tiago Ramos who is six years younger than the PSG superstar.

Neymar

Neymar and his eccentric family have managed to make headlines for various reasons in the past. However, the Neymar household has outdone themselves after the most recent piece of news hit the headlines on Easter Sunday. Neymar's 52-year old mother Nadine Goncalves is dating a man six years younger than the PSG star who is a computer gamer by the name of Tiago Ramos.

Who is Neymar Mother Nadine Goncalves new boyfriend, Tiago Ramos?

Neymar mother Nadine Goncalves is dating 22-year-old gamer boy Tiago Ramos

Neymar's mother Nadine Goncalves split with her husband and football agent Wagner Ribeiro in 2016 after 25 years of marriage. She recently took to Instagram to share pictures of her new partner, a 22-year-old Brazilian gamer/model by the name of Tiago Ramos. She posted the picture of herself and Ramos with the caption "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it" Neymar appeared to approve of her mom's decision as he posted a comment saying  "Be happy mom ❤️ love you."

Nadine Goncalves new boyfriend - Tiago Ramos

