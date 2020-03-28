The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neymar Would Have Been At Real Madrid Ages Ago, If It Was Up To Me: Roberto Carlos

Football News

Real Madrid's Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos admitted that if it was up to him, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar would have been at Real Madrid a long time ago.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neymar

Former Brazilian international Roberto Carlos says that he wants to see Paris Saint-Germin forward Neymar feature for Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Neymar since the Brazilian moved to PSG from Barcelona and Roberto Carlos believes 'great players, should always play for great clubs.' 

Also Read: Real Madrid, Man City To Host FIFA 20 Tournament To Raise Funds For Coronavirus Relief

Neymar to Real Madrid: Roberto Carlos admits that he wanted Neymar at Real Madrid a long time ago

Speaking to Fox Sports Radio, former Brazil international Roberto Carlos said that he wanted Neymar at Real Madrid a long time ago. The Real Madrid legend added that the Los Blancos were a reference point for all players and if anyone wanted to win a Champions League, moving to Real Madrid is the best chance to make it happen. However, Roberto Carlos added that Neymar is happy at PSG and hoped that he continues playing that way. 

Also Read: 'I Can Coach Anywhere' - Luis Enrique On Ambitions After Spain

Neymar to Real Madrid: Casemiro wants Neymar at Real Madrid

Neymar's Brazil teammate Casemiro hopes to line up alongside the former Barcelona forward at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid midfielder expressed his desire to see Neymar move to Real Madrid while speaking to Onda Cero. Casemiro added that he is constant touch with the Brazilian attacker and believes he is a 'great' player. 

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Paulo Dybala Struggled For Breath During Coronavirus Nightmare

Neymar transfer news: Neymar to Real Madrid?

Neymar has been a Real Madrid transfer target since his Santos days. However, back then, the Brazilian forward chose to move to Barcelona. After four seasons at Camp Nou, Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record €222 million fee. However, the former Barcelona man's time in Paris has been marred by injuries and the forward has been heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona or their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid. 

Barcelona To Slash Player Wages Despite Not Reaching An Agreement In COVID-19 Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
TRUMP IGNORES SOCIAL DISTANCING
Kamal Haasan
HAASAN ISSUES CLARIFICATION
Putin
PUTIN'S YELLOW HAZMAT SUIT
COVID-19
RAMDAS ATHWALE DAY 4 OF LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
RESPONSE 'STEP-BY-STEP': SANYAL
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE