Neymar Would Have Been At Real Madrid Ages Ago, If It Was Up To Me: Roberto Carlos

Former Brazilian international Roberto Carlos says that he wants to see Paris Saint-Germin forward Neymar feature for Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Neymar since the Brazilian moved to PSG from Barcelona and Roberto Carlos believes 'great players, should always play for great clubs.'

Neymar to Real Madrid: Roberto Carlos admits that he wanted Neymar at Real Madrid a long time ago

Speaking to Fox Sports Radio, former Brazil international Roberto Carlos said that he wanted Neymar at Real Madrid a long time ago. The Real Madrid legend added that the Los Blancos were a reference point for all players and if anyone wanted to win a Champions League, moving to Real Madrid is the best chance to make it happen. However, Roberto Carlos added that Neymar is happy at PSG and hoped that he continues playing that way.

Neymar to Real Madrid: Casemiro wants Neymar at Real Madrid

Neymar's Brazil teammate Casemiro hopes to line up alongside the former Barcelona forward at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid midfielder expressed his desire to see Neymar move to Real Madrid while speaking to Onda Cero. Casemiro added that he is constant touch with the Brazilian attacker and believes he is a 'great' player.

Neymar transfer news: Neymar to Real Madrid?

Neymar has been a Real Madrid transfer target since his Santos days. However, back then, the Brazilian forward chose to move to Barcelona. After four seasons at Camp Nou, Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record €222 million fee. However, the former Barcelona man's time in Paris has been marred by injuries and the forward has been heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona or their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

