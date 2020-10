NGY Vs SAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Game Preview

Nagoya Grampus will take on Consadole Sapporo at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in the J League on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our NGY vs SAP Dream11 prediction, NGY vs SAP Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

NGY vs SAP live: NGY vs SAP Dream11 prediction and preview

Fifth-placed Nagoya Grampus will face 13th place Consadole Sapporo. Nagoya Grampus are the favourites going into this match. On the other hand, their opponents Consadole Sapporo come into this game at the back of a win but have lost three and drawn one in their last five. Based on current form and recent results, our NGY vs SAP match prediction is that Nagoya Grampus will win the game.

NGY vs SAP – Squad

Nagoya Grampus (NGY): Daiki Mitsui, Tsubasa Shibuya, Yohei Takeda, Mitchell Langerak, Kazuya Miyahara, Yutaka Yoshida, Yosuke Akiyama, Shumpei Naruse, Kosuke Ota, Haruya Fujii, Akira Yoshida, Kazuhiko Chiba, Yuichi Maruyama, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Ryotaro Ishida, Hiroyuki Abe, Gabriel Xavier, Ryota Aoki, Ariajasuru Hasegawa, Takuji Yonemoto, Shuto Watanabe, Joao Schmidt, Sho Inagaki, Ryogo Yamasaki, Mateus dos-Santos, Yuki Soma, Mu Kanazaki, Naoki Maeda

Consadole Sapporo (SAP): Kawin Thamsatchanan, Takanori Sugeno, Shunta Awaka, Kojiro Nakano, Shun Kawakami, Ryosuke Shindo, Naoki Ishikawa, Akito Fukumori, Hiroki Miyazawa, Taiyo Hama, Kim Min-tae, Tomoki Takamine, Koki Kanno, Shunta Tanaka, Chanathip Songkrasin, Daiki Suga, Lucas Fernandes, Takuro Kaneko, Kazuki Fukai, Yoshiaki Komai, Riku Danzaki, Kosuke Shirai, Yoshihiro Nakano, Ryota Hayasaka, Shuma Kido, Takuma Arano, Anderson Lopes, Ren Fujimura, Ren Yamato, Yosei Sato, Jay Bothroyd, Douglas Oliveira, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa

NGY vs SAP live: Squads for NGY vs SAP playing 11

NGY vs SAP live - Nagoya Grampus probable playing 11

Mitchell Langerak, Yutaka Yoshida, Yuichi Maruyama, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Shumpei Naruse, Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki, Hiroyuki Abe, Mateus dos-Santos, Naoki Maeda, Ryogo Yamasaki

NGY vs SAP live - Consadole Sapporo probable playing 11

Kojiro Nakoano, Min-Tae Kim, Shunta Tanaka, Takuma Arano, Kosuke Shirai, Tomoki Takamine, Anderson Lopes, Douglas Felisbino de Oliveira, Takuro Kaneko, Ryota Hayasaka, Yoshihiro Nakano

NGY vs SAP Dream11 team

Mateus dos-Santos, Naoki Maeda, Anderson Lopes, Douglas Felisbino de Oliveira, Min-Tae Kim, Kojiro Nakoano, Yutaka Yoshida, Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki, Takuma Arano, Shumpei Naruse.

NGY vs SAP Dream11 team top picks

Nagoya Grampus

Mateus dos-Santos

Naoki Maeda

Consadole Sapporo

Anderson Lopes

Douglas Felisbino de Oliveira

Note - The above NGY vs SAP Dream11 match prediction, NGY vs SAP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NGY vs SAP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Nagoya Grampus Instagram