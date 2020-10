HIR Vs KAW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, J League Game Preview

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will face table-toppers Kawasaki Frontale in the J League group stage this week at the Edion Stadium Hiroshima on October 14, Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our HIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction, HIR vs KAW Dream11 team and probable HIR vs KAW playing 11.

HIR vs KAW LIVE: HIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction and preview

Sanfrecce Hiroshima find themselves 11th on the points table, one point behind Vissel Kobe but have four games in hand. On the other hand, Kawasaki Frontale find themselves on the top of the table and will look to continue their top performance as they aim for AFC Champions League qualification. Based on current form and performances, our HIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction is that Kawasaki Frontale are the favourites to win the contest.

💜🐻 Some excellent matchday fashion on display, as usual @sanfrecce_SFC!



They are getting set to welcome league leaders @frontale_staff today!



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/a2CyEBHqhT — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) October 14, 2020

HIR vs KAW - Team Squads

Sanfrecce Hiroshima: Keisuke Osako, Ryotaro Hironaga, Takuto Hayashi, Takuya Masuda, Akira Ibayashi, Hayato Araki, Kazuki Kushibiki, Sho Sasaki, Yuki Nogami, Yuya Asano, Gakuto Notsuda, Hayao Kawabe, Hiroya Matsumoto, Kodai Dohi, Kohei Shimizu, Kosei Shibasaki, Rhayner Santos, Shunki Higashi, Taishi Matsumoto, Tomoya Fujii, Toshihiro Aoyama, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Yusuke Chajima, Tsukasa Morishima, Douglas Vieira, Ezequiel Santos, Leandro Pereira, Ryo Nagai, Shun Ayukawa

Kawasaki Frontale: Jung Sung-ryong, Eisuke Fujishima, Kenta Tanno, Shunsuke Ando, Shintaro Kurumaya, Kaito Kamiya, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Jesiel Cardoso Miranda, Kyohei Noborizato, Diogo Mateus, Manabu Saito, Ryota Oshima, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Koki Harada, Kento Tachibanada, Hokuto Shimoda, Zain Issaka, Tatsuya Hasegawa, Kaoru Mitoma, Kazuya Yamamura, Yasuto Wakizaka, Kengo Nakamura, Yu Kobayashi, Akihiro Ienaga, Leandro Damiao, Reo Hatate, Taisei Miyashiro

HIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction: Probable HIR vs KAW playing 11

Sanfrecce Hiroshima probable XI - Takuto Hayashi, Akira Ibayashi, Hayato Araki, Sho Sasaki, Shunki Higashi, Hayao Kawabe, Rhayner, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Yuya Asano, Douglas Vieira, Leandro Pereira

Kawasaki Frontale probable XI - Jung Sung-Ryong, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Diogo Mateus, Ryota Oshima, Manabu Saito, Reo Hatate, Ao Tanaka, Yasuto Wakisaka, Kaoru Mitoma, Taisei Miyashiro

HIR vs KAW live: HIR vs KAW Dream11 team, top picks

HIR vs KAW top picks: Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Leandro Pereira

Douglas Vieira

HIR vs KAW top picks: Kawasaki Frontale

Ryota Oshima

Ao Tanaka

HIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction: HIR vs KAW Dream11 team

Dream 11 team - Takuto Hayashi, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Yuya Asano, Douglas Vieira (C), Leandro Pereira, Ryota Oshima, Manabu Saito, Reo Hatate, Ao Tanaka (VC) , Akira Ibayashi, Hayato Araki

Note: The above HIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction, HIR vs KAW Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HIR vs KAW Dream11 team andHIR vs KAW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

