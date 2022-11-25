Watch: Ronaldo Goes 'siuuu' In Front Of Messi Post Record Goal But It's Not What You Think

Cristiano Ronaldo started his fifth FIFA World Cup campaign in style by smashing multiple records during Portugal's opener against Ghana. Ronaldo's outrageous penalty goal saw him go past Messi's tally of seven goals in World Cups, with the one against Ghana being his eighth strike in the tournament’s history from 18 appearances. The Portugal talisman scored the opening goal from a penalty kick awarded in the second half. However, it was the goal celebration after his penalty kick that caught the attention of the fans.

Ronaldo performs iconic 'siuuu' with Messi in the background

After scoring the penalty goal, the 37-year-old Ronaldo celebrated his trademark 'siuuu' celebration, in front of a banner featuring his closest rival Lionel Messi. However, the first goal from Ronaldo in the match also received criticism with fans suggesting that the Portugal skipper went down easily following the challenge from Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu. Ronaldo will be hoping to add to his tally when they take on Uruguay in their next group-stage encounter.

'Even Messi was smiling': Fans react to Ronaldo's 'siuuu' in front of Messi

Qatar 2022: Portugal vs Ghana highlights

The goal against Ghana also saw Ronaldo become the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup after Roger Milla. Ronaldo is now also both the youngest (21 years 132 days) and oldest goalscorer (37 years 295 days) for Portugal in World Cups.

The first half of Portugal vs Ghana match saw Ronaldo coming close to opening the scoring twice inside the first 35 minutes. The first chance came in the 10th minute when Ghana lost possession close to its own box. Ronaldo found himself in a one-on-one situation with Ghana goalkeeper Zigi, but was unable to convert the chance with Ghana’s keeper doing well to spoil the attempt.

The second chance came in the 31st minute when Ronaldo put the ball in the back of the net but his goal was disallowed due to a foul on Djiku in the buildup. The first goal of the match finally arrived when Ronaldo converted the penalty in the 65th minute by smashing the ball to the right of Zigi, despite the Ghana goalkeeper guessing it right.

Andre Ayew scored the equaliser for Ghana before Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored in quick succession to make it 3-1 for Portugal. Substitute Osman Bukari kept Ghana’s hopes alive with a goal in 89th minute. As the match headed towards a tense finish, Ghana almost equalised through Inaki Williams. Portugal keeper Costa did not realise there is Inaki Williams behind him as he kept the ball down to take the kick. Williams ran from behind and just about kicks the ball past the Portuguese keeper as the flag stays down but there is not enough power in the shot and Danilo cleared it to the other half of the pitch.