Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling To Earn Big Bucks With New Nike Deal

According to reports, Nike have made an astonishing offer to retain Raheem Sterling as their global brand ambassador. Sterling's deal with Nike will be ending next year and the sportswear brand is going to every extent to retain the Manchester City superstar. Nike have offered a three-year deal to Raheem Sterling which will expire in 2023. The English-forward is one of the upcoming stars in the world of football and no brand will want to break their ties with a player of Raheem Sterling's stature. After all, Sterling is yet to peak and his best years are still ahead of him.

Also Read |.Paul Pogba Will Not Return For The United Vs Spurs Game; Scott McTominay Still A Doubt

Air Jordan and Puma next in line to sign Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has made a name for himself with his exceptional skills on the field. He has also been influential off the pitch. The 23-year-old has been very vocal about racism in football. Due to which, he has become a role model amongst the youth. Sterling has a strong brand value and many brands will grab the opportunity to sign the player under their banner.

Also Read | Burnley Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, Preview And All Match Details

If rumours are believed to be true, Puma and Air Jordan have already come up with offers to get Sterling to advertise for them. Air Jordan have reportedly offered a deal of £ 100 million whereas Puma is also expected to go big to get hold of Raheem Sterling. It is expected that Nike will make a bigger offer to retain the player and maintain their hold on the elite club of players like Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James.

Also Read | Brendan Rodgers Firmly Denies All The Rumours Of Him Joining Arsenal

No Premier League player has scored more goals across all competitions this season (15) than Raheem Sterling.



Remember when he couldn’t finish? 😉 pic.twitter.com/be3ppQNaNm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 30, 2019

Also Read | Ballon D'Or 2019: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wanted Virgil Van Dijk To Win The Award