Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says That The Club Has A Clear Plan And It's In The Right Direction

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that the club has a clear idea of the plans of the club and how he wats to move on with the team. Solskjaer, speaking ahead of the clash against Tottenham Hotspurs, said that the club has a plan and that it's in the right direction.

READ: Man Utd Vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho Makes His Intentions Clear Ahead Of The Vital Clash

The Norwegian said, "We have a plan in place and hopefully we can get the results to speed it up. Sometimes it doesn't go at the speed you want to, but it's still going in the right direction. We do have a clear picture of what we think the squad is going to look like in June and July, and hopefully we'll get as much done as soon as possible. We do have a plan.”

READ: Paul Pogba Will Not Return For The United Vs Spurs Game; Scott McTominay Still A Doubt

He also said that he has full faith in the players and that consistency was needed to get the season back on track. Solskjaer said, "We do have a clear picture of what we think the squad is going to look like in June and July, and hopefully we'll get as much done as soon as possible. We do have a plan.” He went on to add, "We have a situation at the moment that we've had injuries. We have a situation at the moment that we've had injuries".

READ: FC Barcelona Tweets Out Poster For Proposed Messi Movie After His Sixth Ballon D'Or Win

Manchester United are currently 10th Premier League table with 18 points from 14 matches, behind the likes of Crystal Palace, Wolves and Spurs, and Sheffield United. The club has won just two of their last five matches and face Spurs on Wednesday evening and will then face defending champions and cross-town Manchester City on Saturday.

Solskjaer was also asked about the rumours regarding his future at Man Utd, and he said that the rumours about his sacking are "made up, blatant lies".

READ: Mauricio Pochettino Is Keen On Getting The Manchester United Job, Claim Reports

(With inputs from agencies)