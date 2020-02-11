Noel Whelan Asks Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa To Not Start Jean Augustin Against Brentford

Former Leeds United striker, Noel Whelan has reportedly asked manager Marcelo Bielsa to not include Jean-Kevin Augustin in the playing XI against Brentford. Leeds is currently placed second in the Championship and has lost four of their last five matches. Bielsa's team will be facing an inform Brentford who have registered only one loss in their last five matches.

Former player keen for Jean Augustin to play

According to reports, Whelan is keen for Augustin to play in the team but is of the opinion that the 22-year-old player is not fit enough to be starting matches for Leed United. The Championship club signed him from RB Leipzig on a loan deal until the end of 2019-20 season. The former player further added that Augustin had been given game time in the Under-23 matches to increase hit fitness levels.

The 22-year-old striker came off the Bench in Leeds United's 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. According to reports, the former player is of the opinion that Bielsa made a mistake in not playing the team's two strikers side by side and that resulted in the team's loss. He further added that when Augustin came on, Bielsa should have kept on Patrick Bamford and go ahead with two centre-forwards instead of one. He said that it does not make sense to substitute a striker when the team needed both of them on the field.

A chance to reduce the points deficit

Leeds United will be playing against Brentford in an away Championship match at Griffin Park and a win will send them back to within a point of league leaders West Brom. If Brentford wins then it will lift them from fifth to the second place. According to reports, Marcelo Bielsa said that Brentford is a team with good strikers and have a defence where everyone is involved to defend and help each other.

(With Agency inputs)