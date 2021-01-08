NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Following an embarrassing defeat against defending Hero ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United will square off against Hyderabad FC next. The match will be played on Friday, January 8, 2021. Here are the NorthEast United vs Hyderabad live stream details, prediction, team news and other updates of the match.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Hyderabad live: NorthEast United vs Hyderabad live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Hindi 1. The NorthEast United vs Hyderabad live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch NorthEast United vs Hyderabad live.

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 7.30 PM IST

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad prediction and preview

NorthEast United have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current campaign. Having played nine games as of yet, the team have racked up just two victories in all. NorthEast United were humiliated by ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous clash and currently languish at the seventh spot in the Hero ISL table.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have endured a mixed start, with three victories and an equal number of defeats after nine games. They have notched up 12 points, occupying the sixth spot in the Hero ISL table. Hyderabad FC arrive into the game following a scintillating 4-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC.

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad team news

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Nabin Rabha, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre

NorthEast United vs Hyderabad prediction

Hyderabad FC are the favourites to win the game against NorthEast United FC.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: NorthEast United Twitter