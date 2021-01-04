Mumbai City FC's Adam Le Fondre Eyes ISL Title, Golden Boot And Less Spicy Indian Food

My first memory of Adam Le Fondre dates way back to January 2013, when the Englishman playing for Reading had scored twice against Chelsea to draw the game 2-2 at the Madejski Stadium. Coming on from the bench, Le Fondre fired in Hope Akpan's pass before guiding in a stoppage-time leveller in a dramatic finale. While Le Fondre hasn't played in the Premier League after that season, the goals have continued to flow from him as he currently plies his trade for Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2019-20.

'Being away from my family is the most challenging part'

During an online interaction with reporters, Mumbai City striker Adam Le Fondre spoke about the challenges of being in a bio-bubble. The Englishman has had previous experience of the environment and has played in a similar set-up for Sydney FC in Australia, before coming to India and undergoing a 14-day quarantine. The former Reading striker reveals that the most challenging part of coming to India was being away from his family.

I'm a family man and I can't see my family grow and can't see my young children play in front of me. I'm fortunate to have FaceTime and technology to see them every day but it hurts to be away from them. I love my family, my wife and my kids and it is the most challenging part of being in the bubble. Hopefully, I can cap it off with a League title and a golden boot then it'll be a trip worthwhile. - Adam Le Fondre on being away from his family

Adam Le Fondre goals: Winning the league trumps golden boot race

When questioned whether he has any personal goals or personal milestones he is looking to achieve, Adam Le Fondre said that he always believes in the collective and has aims to win the league. The 34-year-old believes that if the team are closer to achieving their goals, players will subsequently be closer to reaching their own set standards. Le Fondre says if Mumbai City FC is closer to winning the ISL 2019-20, he is likely to be in contention for the golden boot at the end of the season. At the time of writing, the Islanders are second in the ISL standings, with a game in hand over leaders ATKMB, with Adam having scored 6 goals, only behind FC Goa's Igor Angulo.

'Indian food didn't quite agree with my stomach'

Adam le Fondre has spent most of his career in England, before moving to Australia in 2018. His stint with Mumbai City FC meant that this was his first visit to the country. While the 34-year-old hasn't had much luck with tourism, he has had the experience of some Indian spices, and the former Reading man believes that it didn't work out well for him. Le Fondre said that he tried his hand at a few Indian delicacies, but ended up spending a lot of time in his room. Despite his troubles, the 34-year-old said that he toned down his diet a bit as he gets used to the spice as Indian food is delicious. The former Reading man revealed that he is still working on his favourite dish, but is enjoying the desserts, especially after a hard day's training.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai City FC Instagram)