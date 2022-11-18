Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently picked his favourite sides to win the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. During an interview with British talk show host Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said that France are favourites to win the prestigious football tournament. He further added that Spain, Argentina, Germany, and Brazil have an equally good chance to win the tournament. The 37-year-old noted that Portugal are not the favourites to win the World Cup.

"We're not the favorites. We have never been the favorites. Probably France. I will put Spain, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, of course. They look good," Ronaldo said in his interview.

When prompted by the interviewer about England's chances, Ronaldo then also backed England to win the FIFA World Cup, saying that Gareth Southgate's side has a chance to win the competition beside his own team Portugal.

"England as well. Yeah, yeah, England. [England] have a chance beside Portugal in my opinion," he added.

When Morgan asked Ronaldo a hypothetical question regarding Portugal and Argentina both reaching the final of the World Cup and the Manchester United forward winning the trophy by scoring a hat-trick, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said the situation is too good to be true, adding that if that happens, he will retire from the game.

Ronaldo's explosive interview

In the same interview, Ronaldo also made some shocking revelations about Manchester United and his coach Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo said that he doesn't respect Ten Hag because the manager doesn't show respect to him. He further added that United has made no progress since their illustrious manager Alex Ferguson left in 2013. Ronaldo also talked about the rumours of him wanting to leave the club during the last trading window, saying that it was the club that wanted him gone.

“I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. Yes [they are trying to force Ronaldo out], not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club. Yes [at a senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too,” Ronaldo explained.

Image: AP