Odion Ighalo Mesmerises Fans With Wonder Goal, Bench Flocks To Watch Replay: Watch

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo continued his amazing form for Manchester United against LASK. The Nigerian international scored a wonder goal in the Europa League, mesmerising fans and players alike. Man United defeated LASK 5-0 in the first leg of the tie.

LASK vs Man United highlights, Europa League results: players celebrate Odion Ighalo's goal

Odion Ighalo, who was signed in January on loan until the end of the season, has shown glimpses of his goalscoring skills time and again. The striker opened the scoring for Man United on Thursday against LASK. Ighalo controlled a through ball from midfielder Bruno Fernandes. He then took three touches, juggling the ball before striking it past the goalkeeper.

Ighalo juggling his way to goal 🤹‍♂️😱pic.twitter.com/sIMwoTwXRU — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2020

This was Odion Ighalo’s fourth goal in his previous three starts since his move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. The striker’s goal was celebrated wildly by the Man United bench, most of whom rushed towards the side-monitor to watch the goal’s replay. Another for the LASK vs Man United highlights reel.

LASK vs Man United highlights Europa League results: Fans react to Odion Ighalo's goal

Ighalo can juggle with his feet. They were all great goals, but @ighalojude was my favourite — Mike (@mikeleigh33) March 12, 2020

Ighalo's Goal was the sweetest to watch 💗💗 — theonlyofficialadeolu (@theonlyofficia4) March 12, 2020

4 goals and 1 assist in 3starts ..

Announce Ighalo the 🐐 — Fred Diaries⚘ (@fred_diaries1) March 12, 2020

prime kaka's goal was ok

but ighalos was next level — 𝕄𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕢𝕦𝕖𝕥𝕤 𝔻𝕠𝕤 𝕊𝕒𝕦𝕔𝕚𝕠 (@PathT0Glory) March 12, 2020

Of course it has to be the great assist from Fernandes and a well crafted finish from Ighalo.



Ighalo FC lets gather and vote our own 😍🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) March 12, 2020

LASK vs Man United highlights Europa League results: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Odio Ighalo's goal

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was visibly impressed with Ighalo’s performance. The Norwegian manager asserted that the striker has performed well whenever given an opportunity. He will improve and get better with more game-time, claimed Solksjaer. Apart from Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira scored for the Red Devils. The second leg will be played at Old Trafford on March 19, Coronavirus situation permitting (March 20 according to IST).

