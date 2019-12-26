The Debate
MLB's London Series Games Between Yankees And Red Sox Raised Around £37m In City's Economy

According to a recent survey, the city's economy raised £37 million ($48 million/€43 million) because of two Major League Baseball (MLB) games. Read more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox went head-to-head for two consecutive games in the MLB London Series. These games were played on June 29 and June 30. The two clashes, which took place at London Stadium, were the first regular-season matches to ever take place in Europe. The London Stadium hosted the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, London seemed to have profited to an extent by hosting the two MLB games. According to a recent survey, the city's economy has been raised by £37 million ($48 million/€43 million) because of the two Major League Baseball (MLB) teams. 

MLB was profitable for UK

As per a recent survey carried out by YouGov, the rest of United Kingdom (except London) had an economic benefit of £9.5 million ($12.3 million/€11 million). There were a total of 120,000 tickets sold for the two games and 30,000 amongst those were bought by the travelling fans. As reported, 79 per cent of visiting fans stated that they would recommend London as a tourist spot. The survey further added that 86 per cent of people rated London Stadium and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park very highly. 

Lyn Garner, the chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, stated that London Stadium's flexibility and versatility can attract events such as the World Athletics Championship. Garner added that MLB is a sport which brings thousands of visitors and many of them are from around the world. Because of this, millions of pounds are generated in the economy. 

Published:
