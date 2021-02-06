OFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Odisha FC square off against ATK Mohun Bagan in their upcoming Hero Indian Super League fixture on Saturday. The ISL clash is set to be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on February 6 with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

A last-gasp header decided the outcome of the first-ever #HeroISL meeting between @OdishaFC and @atkmohunbaganfc 😮



What will be in store this time around?#OFCATKMB #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/r1hohInRMa — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 6, 2021

Odisha FC will walk into the match with a new manager at the helm with Gerald Peyton taking over as the Interim head coach following the sacking of Stuart Baxter after Odisha's loss to Jamshedpur FC. Currently slotted at the bottom of the table, with the hosts slotted 11th in the league standings. They have registered only a single win in the ongoing campaign and accumulated 8 points as they start this game following a five-match winless run. The hosts will be aiming for a rare victory as they look to keep their chances of a top-four slot alive.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are slotted second on the ISL table with eight wins against their name this season. The hosts walk into the match after playing out a five-goal thriller against Kerala Blasters and registered a narrow 3-2 win in their previous ISL outing as Antonio Lopez Habas's men sit with 27 points from 14 matches and trail league leaders Mumbai City FC by six points. A match against Odisha FC provides Mohun Bagan with the perfect opportunity to bridge their gap and move closer to the table-toppers as they aim to continue their positive run of form and aim to walk away with three points.

OFC vs ATKMB playing 11s (Likely)

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Bradden Inman, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, Marcelo Pereira, Sahil Sheikh, Roy Krishna.

OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders - Jacob Tratt, Sandesh Jhingan, Shubham Sarangi, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Jayesh Rane, Vinit Rai, Marcelo Pereira

Strikers - Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Diego Mauricio or Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain- Arindam Bhattacharya or Cole Alexander

OFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction

Given the form of both the teams, we predict a routine win for ATK Mohun Bagan as Odisha FC could find it difficult to contain ATK Mohun Bagan's lethal attack

Prediction - Odisha FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Note: The above OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, OFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team and OFC vs ATKMB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.