OFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Hero ISL 2021 Match Preview

Odisha FC lock horns against Chennaiyin FC in the 11th round of the Indian Super League. The match is scheduled to be played at the GMC Stadium, Goa on Wednesday, January 13 and kick off at 7.30 PM according to IST. let's have a look at OFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, top playing 11, top picks, and other match details.

Odisha FC have been very poor in the Indian Super League and sit at the bottom of the ISL table with only 6 points against their name. Their tournament record reflects the same with just one win, three draws and as many as six losses from 10 matches. The hosts registered the first win of their ISL campaign last week when the hosts played out a six-goal thriller against Kerala Blasters where Stuart Baxter's side netted four goals. Odisha's previous outing in the tournament saw them play Chennaiyin FC itself three days ago. Both the sides went on to share points at the end of the game as it resulted in a staple goalless draw.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are slotted at the 8th position on the Indian Super League table. With two wins, five draws, and three losses, the visitors have managed to gain 11 points from 10 league matches. Csaba Laszlo's side will walk into the match following a 4-match winless streak and will be aiming for their third win of the season against the lowest-ranked team in the Indian Super League

OFC vs CFC Playing 11 (Predicted)

Chennaiyin FC- Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Vishal Kaith

Defenders-Enes Sipovic, Steven Taylor, Eli Sabia, Hendry Antonay

Midfielders- Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers- Jakub Sylvestr, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Diego Mauricio or Anirudh Thapa

Vice-Captain- Jakub Sylvestr or Vinit Rai

OFC vs CFC Match Prediction

We predict a similar result to their previous head-to-head meeting last we as both the sides are likely to cancel out each other in an attempt to win.

Prediction - Odisha FC 1 - Chennaiyin FC 1

Note: The above OFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs CFC Match Prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. Our OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team and OFC vs CFC Playing 11 does not guarantee positive results in your game.