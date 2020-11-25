OLY Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Olympiacos will host Manchester City at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the Champions League this week. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 25 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our OLY vs MCI Dream11 prediction, OLY vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable OLY vs MCI playing 11.

OLY vs MCI live: OLY vs MCI Dream11 prediction and preview

Pep Guardiola is expected to make quite a few changes to the starting XI from the defeat to Tottenham. Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne have been rested for Manchester City's Champions League game at Olympiacos and have not travelled with the squad. Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy, on the other hand, have returned and trained with the team and might play a small part.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, are currently third with just three points from three games. They picked up a win against Marseille but lost to FC Porto and Manchester City. Based on recent form our OLY vs MCI match prediction is that Manchester City will continue their 100 per cent record in their group.

OLY vs MCI live: Olympiacos vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

The two teams went head-to-head in a reverse fixture earlier this month, a game Manchester City comfortably won 3-0.

PEP 💬 We want (@aguerosergiokun) to come back, today he's training again, we want him to recover a good feeling in his knee. This is the most important thing. One step at a time, we have many games this season and we will need him. We want to recover his best condition. — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 24, 2020

OLY vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Probable OLY vs MCI playing 11

Olympiacos probable 11 - Sa; Drager, Semedo, Cisse, Rafinha; Bouchalakis, M’Vila, Camara; Randjelovic, Fortounis, Masouras

Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson; Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Doyle, Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, Torres, Foden

OLY vs MCI live: Top picks for OLY vs MCI Dream11 team

OLY vs MCI live: Olympiacos top picks

Bouchalakis

Masouras

OLY vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks

Foden

Laporte

OLY vs MCI Dream11 prediction: OLY vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Defenders - Dias, Laporte, Drager

Midfielders - Bouchalakis, M’Vila, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden (C)

Forwards - Masouras, Sterling (VC), Torres

Note: The above OLY vs MCI Dream11 prediction, OLY vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OLY vs MCI Dream11 team and OLY vs MCI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

