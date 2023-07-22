Lionel Messi Scores Thrilling Late-free Kick At Inter Miami Debut, Crowd Goes Gaga | WATCH

Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest ever to do it in the sport of football, has done it again in style for his new club, Inter Miami. The Argentine legend hit the headlines when he announced that he would be leaving PSG to join the MLS based Miami outfit. After oddicially being unveiled last week in a pompuous manner, Messi has taken over as one of the biggest stars in the USA.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut in the Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul

Messi graced the field alongside Busquets in the second-half

The Leagues Cup involves teams from USA and Mexico

Lionel Messi had a debut to remember

Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 to win the Leagues Cup match in an exciting contest. Lionel Messi, who was making his Inter Miami debut, scored an incredible 94th-minute winner straight from a free kick. Robert Taylor (Miami) and Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) both scored goals for their respective sides earlier in the game in Fort Lauderdale.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

The Miami-based MLS outfit had a 6-game winless streak, but Leo Messi was able to end it in an outstanding style due to his incredible late goal. The DRV PNK Stadium was buzzing with anticipation and hope before the game, despite their previous setbacks.

Crowd was crazy for the Argentine star

The enthusiastic home audience, which included celebrities like LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian, erupted in cheers shortly before halftime in response to the Argentine's great strike. The tensions among the opposition increased when Messi and former Barcelona colleague Sergio Busquets entered the game as substitutes in the 54th minute.

Inter's assault gained a new dimension with Messi's addition, but their defence remained porous. With a strong shot by Antuna in the 65th minute, Cruz Azul equalised and put pressure on Miami. The MLS side did not back down, though, and kept up the fight.

Messi came close to scoring after an excellent through ball, had a soft penalty claim rejected, and then had a dangerous attempt stopped. But the Argentine's big moment came in the dying seconds of the match, when he struck a stunning goal from 25 yards out to give Inter Miami the victory in his first game.

Inter Miami's losing drought came to an end after this spectacular performance, and Messi gave the fans at the DRV PNK Stadium a day to remember for life.