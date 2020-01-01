Real Madrid Vs Barcelona: A Look At The Rivalry From The Last Decade

2020 is upon us. We are heading into the new decade with another close battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid for the LaLiga title. Both the clubs are the two most dominating clubs in Spain and have managed to assert their dominance in Europe too. We look back at Barcelona and Real Madrid's rivalry from this past decade (2010-2019).

Also Read | Sergio Ramos Trains Hard For Euro 2020 Campaign At Real Madrid's Training Ground

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head battle

Since 2010, a total of 36 Clasicos have been played: 20 in LaLiga, 2 in the Champions League and 14 in Spain's domestic cup competitions. Barcelona have won 16 of those matches while Real Madrid have managed just 10 wins this decade. Another astonishing fact is that the Catalan side have been more dominant at the Santiago Bernabeu than they have been at the Camp Nou. 17 Clasicos have been played at the Bernabeu and Barcelona have won 10 of them. Lionel Messi has been the highest scorer in the El Clasico with 18 goals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top Scorer

Arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly the player of the decade for Barcelona. The diminutive Argentine has scored a total of 538 goals this decade for the Catalan club.

His arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 and left an unprecedented legacy at the Spanish capital. The Portuguese forward scored 450 goals this decade for Real Madrid.

Also Read | 'Real Madrid Make Me Feel Like I Have A Small P****', Robbie Williams Makes Unusual Claim

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Trophy battle

If we have to sum it up in the short, Barcelona dominated in LaLiga while Real Madrid dominated in Europe. Barcelona finished the decade with seven LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, five Copa del Reys, five Spanish Super Cups and two Club World Cups. Barcelona's total trophy count: 23.

Real Madrid ended the decade with two LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys, two Spanish Super Cups and four Club World Cups. Real Madrid's total trophy count: 17.

Also Read | Eden Hazard Delights Real Madrid Fans With Video Revealing His Return To Full Fitness

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Moment of the decade

Barcelona had another successful decade. They began the decade with Pep Guardiola in charge and ended the same with Ernesto Valverde at the helm. Amidst all the changes and the ups and downs, the greatest moment of the season for Barcelona will have to be their treble in the 2014-15 season under Luis Enrique.

Real Madrid began the decade with Manuel Pellegrini in charge and ended it with Zinedine Zidane. Seven managers were at the helm at the Spanish capital but Madrid finally found a home with Zidane as the head coach. Real Madrid winning three Champions League titles in a row under the Frenchman has to be their greatest accomplishment of the decade.

Also Read | Real Madrid Board Ask Zinedine Zidane To Give Up On Paul Pogba, Focus On Fede Valverde