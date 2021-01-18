Aubameyang And Lacazette Jokingly Argue over Inheriting Ozil’s Vacant No. 10 Shirt On IG

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have jokingly argued over who will get the No. 10 shirt, which has been left vacant after Mesut Ozil's departure. The two forwards, in a hilarious Instagram exchange, were seen mimicking the famous 'Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man' meme. Ozil, who had been frozen out of Mikel Arteta's squad this season, completed his move to Turkish club Fenerbache on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, even before Mesut Ozil officially completed his move to Fenerbache, Arsenal duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette made their cases for wanting the No. 10 jersey for next season. Lacazette, on his Instagram story, initially posted a picture of himself and Aubameyang pointing at each other in training along with the popular 'Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man' meme. The French forward added the caption: ''When you both want the number 10.'

Aubameyang then responded to his teammate's post and wrote, "They said they put it away" before adding a series of laughing emojis. The Arsenal captain, who wears the jersey No. 14, then added, "It's all yours, my bro". In a follow-up story, Lacazette, who currently wears the No. 9 jersey at Arsenal, then informed Ozil that he will take good care of his number 10 shirt. He wrote, 'It will be in good care, Ozil'.

Over the past few seasons, the No. 10 shirt at Arsenal has been worn by players including Jack Wilshere, Robin van Persie, William Gallas and the legendary Dennis Bergkamp. Ozil had donned the No. 10 jersey at Arsenal since 2018. Lacazette wore the No. 10 jersey during his time at Lyon and is likely to get Ozil's vacant No. 10 shirt next season.

Mesut Ozil transfer: World Cup winner to sign contract with Fenerbache on Monday

Over the weekend, reports confirmed that Arsenal had agreed to terminate Mesut Ozil's contract. The German was on a whopping £350k-a-week and had been excluded from Arteta's Premier League and Europa League squads in October 2020. Ozil had only six months left on his deal with Arsenal.

The 32-year-old was given permission to fly to Turkey to finalise his move to Fenerbache. Later on Sunday, Ozil was pictured leaving for Turkey and it is believed that he will sign a contract with the Super Lig giants on Monday. Ozil spent seven years at Arsenal and leaves as a four-time FA Cup winner.

Image Credits - Alex Lacazette Instagram