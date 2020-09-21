Parrot In Football Game: Bird Stops Play After Landing On Defender Bruna Benites' Head

Days after a video of an alpaca stopping a game of football between Charlton Athletic and Ilkley Town in West Yorkshire went viral, a parrot football video which similarly disrupted a football game has now surfaced on the internet. The incident occurred during a match involving Brazil's women’s national football team. The match had to go into an unforeseen break after a parrot landed on defender Bruna Benites’ head.

Parrot in football game viral video

The video shared by ABC News on its social media handles revealed how a football game had to be stopped after a macaw landed on defender Bruna Benites’ head. In the video defender, Bruno Benites is seen raising her hands after the parrot sits on her head before she stands completely still as the footballer’s teammates stand around and watch the unusual sight.

PARROT PAUSES PLAY: Brazil women's national team had to call a time out during a scrimmage match after a macaw landed on a player's head. https://t.co/nxjZ8FB8sG pic.twitter.com/Ov4vJ8PJIf — ABC News (@ABC) September 20, 2020

A few seconds after, one of the members of the squad is seen using a football to push the parrot off Burna Benites' head. However, instead of flying away, the parrot simply jumps onto the football, before flying away towards another player on the field. Thankfully, the parrot didn’t sit on any other player, as the bird flew across the field and took shelter on the goal post at one end of the field. The incident is said to have occurred in Teresopolis, according to the geotag shared by ABC News. Terespolis is a municipality in the state of Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The video shared by ABC News also included several stills of the iconic moment.

Fans react to Parrot on Bruna Benites head

Anyone else thought of Rio? — Steven Tan 🇲🇾 (@steventsh) September 21, 2020

If ever there was a sign from above saying "become a pirate"...this has to be it. — Red the Raider (@RedTheRaider) September 21, 2020

After the Brazil football game parrot video was posted online, several fans took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions on the incident. One fan comically suggested that Brazilian footballer Burna Benites looks like Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Bruna Benites currently plays for SC International and Brazil's women’s national team.

She made her international debut in 2012 when she represented the country at the Summer Olympics. Many fans also made references to 2011 animation film ‘Rio’ which stars a macaw named ‘Blu’. Several fans also trolled ABC News for incorrectly calling a macaw a parrot while captioning the video, while others trolled the channel for calling the game ‘soccer’ and not football.

Image Credits: Still from ABC News Facebook