Smalling Could End Up Playing For Man United As Club Decides Against Signing New CB

Reports covering Man United transfer news have long linked the club with a move for a central defender this season. Several publications have mentioned that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to hire a top defender to partner Harry Maguire this season. However, with multiple reports covering the Man United transfer news indicating that the club has decided against buying a centre back this summer, fans have suggested that Chris Smalling should be given another chance at Manchester United.

Man United to not buy central defender this season

Chris Smalling could be reintegrated into #mufc's squad if a satisfactory bid doesn't arrive. AS Roma have offered around £12m but United's asking price is towards £20m #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 21, 2020

Despite calls for defensive reinforcements going strong, a report in The Athletic suggests that Manchester United have decided against buying a centre back this summer. According to the publication, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels he has enough centre backs at his disposal. The Red Devils currently have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly at their disposal, with Phil Jones remaining part of the squad as well.

Additionally, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is capable of playing in central defence, while Axel Tuanzebe and youngster Teden Mengi considered strong options as well. Journalist David Ornstein, while talking about Man United's centre backs, also suggested that Chris Smalling could be integrated back into the squad if his move to Roma falls through.

Fans suggest Smalling as an option for Man United

Smalling might be Man United best CB — * (@SirLeonP) September 19, 2020

Chris Smalling is the Best Central back Man United have currently....@ChrisSmalling , then @ericbailly24 https://t.co/5kTp6ZHfpt — ManUnitedfreak (@adesemoyedaniel) September 21, 2020

While Man United currently have a vast array of centre backs at its disposal, fans have also suggested that Chris Smalling could be given another chance as well. The defender had a great season on loan at Roma last year, with plenty of Man United fans feeling that the out of favour defender should be given another chance this season. Chris Smalling had a stellar season with Roma on loan, with the defender making 37 appearances for the Italian club.

The defender’s performances in Serie A have led to rumours of a Smalling to Roma switch. Roma manager Paulo Fonseca addressed the Smalling to Roma rumours as well, suggesting that the defender is interested in making a return to the side.

However, while the Smalling to Roma rumours continue, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has the possibility of keeping the defender at the club for this season. The calls for a new central defender have grown stronger in recent days, particularly after Victor Lindelof’s poor showing against Crystal Palace. Man United legend Gary Neville was one of many who advised Solskjaer to bring in a new centre back, as he claimed that the club wouldn’t be able to challenge for the title otherwise.

#mufc have offered Alex Telles €4m-a-season, nearly quadruple what he earns at FC Porto. Pini Zahavi has informed Porto he is trying to get #mufc to agree to pay €20m #mulive [a bola, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 21, 2020

While the majority of the reports have suggested that the club is not on the lookout for a centre back, Man United transfer news has continued to provide updates on the Alex Telles transfer. The club has been linked with a move for the Porto left-back, with reports indicating that Alex Telles has already agreed personal terms with Man United. However, the defender himself continues to remain coy about his future, with Telles refusing to discuss the Man United links after being questioned on the same after FC Porto's win over Braga.

Image Credits: AP