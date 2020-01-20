The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Patrice Evra Hilariously Inspects Graeme Souness' Drink After Ex-Liverpool Boss' VAR Rant

Football News

There was a fair bit of controversy in the Liverpool vs Man United game. Patrice Evra had his suspicions after Graeme Souness' spirited VAR rant during the game

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patrice Evra

The scoreline read 2-0 at Anfield after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah wrapped up three points for Liverpool, furthering their lead at the top of the Premier League table. However, the Liverpool vs Man United game was not without its fair share of controversy. With Liverpool leading by a single goal, Roberto Firmino thought he doubled Liverpool’s lead moments after the first goal. VAR, however, ruled it out for offside. Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness and Manchester United legend Roy Keane were in the Sky Sports commentary box or the game along with Patrice Evra. Souness and Keane blasted VAR for ruling the goal out for a foul. Patrice Evra, however, was taken aback by Graeme Souness’ rant.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Patrice Evra inspects Graeme Souness’ glass after former Liverpool manager goes on VAR rant

With Liverpool holding the lead courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s header, Virgil van Dijk once again challenged for an aerial ball in David de Gea’s box. The challenge led to a fumble from the Manchester United goalkeeper, with the ball ultimately making its way to Roberto Firmino. Liverpool’s No. 9 then came curled an impressive strike past David de Gea. The referee pointed to the halfway line, indicating the goal had stood. However, a VAR check then ruled it out for a foul on the Manchester United ‘keeper.

Also Read | Sergio Aguero V Thierry Henry: How Premier League's Greatest Imports Ruled The Roost

In the Sky Sports box, former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra launched a mild-mannered defence of the VAR call. However, Roy Keane and Graeme Souness were least impressed. Souness went on a rant against the call, lamenting the fact that goalkeepers were afforded too much protection in the game.

Also Read | Manchester United Star Patrice Evra Embraces Indian Culture With Epic Bhangra Dance

Souness also pointed out that there was little Virgil van Dijk could do to avoid the challenge, with the Dutchman keeping his eyes on the ball throughout the play. Patrice Evra, taken aback by Graeme Souness’ spirited argument, proceeded to inspect the former Liverpool boss’ glass to check for trace amounts of alcohol, so to speak. Despite the goal being ruled out, Mohamed Salah settled the Liverpool vs Man United contest after goalkeeper Alisson put him through on goal late on. 

Also Read | Premier League Preview: Liverpool Host Man United In Headline Fixture Of Matchday 23

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHAHEEN BAGH TRUTH
'IT'S A DRAMA TO DELAY EXECUTION'
MIRZA HOPES TO INSPIRE WOMEN
MUMBAI POLICE TO PATROL ON HORSES
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY SLAMS GOVT
SHAHEEN BAGH: BLOCK ROADS FOR A DAY