Man United Fans React With Excitement After Pogba And Fernandes Are Pictured Together

Premier League giants Manchester United returned to training last week after the implementation of Phase 1 of the Project Restart. On Tuesday, midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were pictured together for the first time at Man United training. The image created a wave of excitement amongst the Red Devils’ fans as they took to Twitter to speak on the same.

Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba yet to play together

Bruno Fernandes was signed by Man United from Sporting Lisbon in January this year. Despite joining in January, he could not pair up with Paul Pogba due to unavailability of the latter due to injury issues. The France international had been on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against Arsenal in September last year.

Fans react to Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba's image

Took you long enough to give us what we deserved — SOMATIC (@PogbaIn) May 26, 2020

Look how Pogba is looking at Bruno .

Look how smug Bruno is.



They know what's about to go down 💥 pic.twitter.com/WwFCfB37UU — 💉UnitedAddict🔱 (@UtdIsMyDrug) May 26, 2020

BRUNO AND POGBA YESSSSSSS — Sam (@UtdSamm) May 26, 2020

Get someone to look at you the way Pogba looks at bruno

Best I've got — Devon (@DevonMUFC) May 26, 2020

The picture👇 we have all been waiting for - it's finally here! pic.twitter.com/bNNMW38KCu — Yarka (@ManYariiska) May 26, 2020

Paul Pogba set to return for Man United

Paul Pogba was advised to undergo surgery to get rid of his ankle issues. Now, courtesy of a two-month lockdown and the simultaneous suspension of footballing events, the midfielder got ample time to recover without further missing any games for Man United. It is now confirmed that the 2018 World Cup winner, along with striker Marcus Rashford, has recovered completely and will be available for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the competition resumes in June.

Man United manager Solskjaer speaks on players' fitness

Solskjaer reportedly provided an update on the availability of squad players during Phase 1 of training. The Norwegian tactician claimed that he will hopefully have the complete squad at his disposal whenever the Premier League resumes next month. He confirmed that almost every player has returned in good shape.

Solskjaer opened up on his training ground tactics amid the social distancing guidelines. The manager asserted that the team is being divided into groups of four or five players to avoid unnecessary contact and conform to the social distancing guidelines put out by the medical and civic authorities.

Premie League clubs vote in favour of Phase 2 of training

A Premier League meeting involving representatives from the 20 participating clubs on Wednesday have voted unanimously to resume contact training i.e. Phase 2 of the training protocol. The teams will now be able to train together as a group. Players can tackle as well, an action that was banned in Phase 1.

