Paul Pogba Has Told His Teammates That He Wants To Leave Manchester United: Reports

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United is undecided. It was reported that the World Cup winner wants to pursue a move out of the club. The former Juventus midfielder has only started six times for United this season and is reportedly determined to end his tenure at Manchester United.

Paul Pogba reportedly keen on leaving Manchester United in the summer

Pogba's still wants to leave United in the summer. Hasn't affected his popularity in the dressing room and players think a transfer is in the best interests of player and club #mufc https://t.co/it6XWlRBnb — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 4, 2020

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Paul Pogba has reportedly told his Manchester United teammates that he wants to leave the Old Trafford outfit in the summer. According to Manchester Evening News’ dressing room sources, a majority of Manchester United players believe that it is in the club’s best interests. Recently, Mino Raiola (Pogba's agent) said that he was 'sorry' that he could not move the French World Cup winner to the Bernabeu. He said that he 'wouldn't bring anyone else' to Manchester United.

Paul Pogba's transfer value drops after recurring ankle injuries

Mino Raiola has voiced an antagonistic attitude towards Manchester United on several occasions. However, he still enjoys a good working relationship with vice-chairman Ed Woodward. United valued Paul Pogba at around £180 million last summer but he has theoretically arrived in the final 18 months of his contract. United have the option of adding an additional year to tie Paul Pogba to the club until 2022. However, the duration of his deal (as well as his upsetting ankle injuries) is causing the Frenchman's resale value to decrease.

Zinedine Zidane remains keen on signing Paul Pogba

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has a long-standing interest in signing Paul Pogba. He pushed the Real president Florentino Perez to contest with United for Pogba in the summer of 2016. However, Perez refused and Pogba rejoined Manchester United for a world record £89 million. Pogba's initial preference was to move to Real. However, Raiola advised him to return to the Premier League.

