Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney To Repay Wrexham FC Employees money Lost During Furlough

The Wrexham FC players and staff who missed out on their full wages while on furlough are set to have any lost money paid back to them by the club's new owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham had put players and staff on furlough as the National League was temporarily suspended in March last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two Hollywood actors took complete ownership of the club last week and have already begun taking action to support their players and staff.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Social Media: First Athlete To Reach 500 MILLION Followers, Who Is Next?

Wrexham's new owners to repay staff, players who sacrificed part of their wages due to financial ramifications of COVID-19

Earlier on Tuesday, reports from The Leader confirmed that Wrexham's new owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will cover the money that the team’s employees lost when they were furloughed due to COVID-19. The furlough scheme was introduced by the UK government last year to help those who could not work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those on furlough were paid up to 80 per cent of their normal wages, which is currently capped at £2,500 per month.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Boss Koeman Urges Referees To Protect Neymar, Ronaldo And Messi On The Field

Wrexham players and staff who received reduced wages while on furlough are set to receive the lost money back from new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.



Love that 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wDOVAi6wV1 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 15, 2021

However, the Wrexham players and staff who received reduced wages while on furlough will now get their lost money back from new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham boss Dean Keates spoke out on the gesture of the new owners and said, "It's an unbelievable gesture to come in and repay what you'd written off. There was a decision to be made when it was put to us last March, we voted it through to help protect the football club. Over the years people have made sacrifices for this football club to help it get by. Now it is in hands that can financially stabilise the football club, to have that gesture repaid back to us is great."

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes Teaches Daughter English In This adorable Video; Man United Fans In Awe

DONE DEAL | Wrexham AFC confirm the sale of the club to RR McReynolds.



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) February 9, 2021

The 43-year-old manager added, "We appreciate it... I knew there was a good possibility of it happening. Now it has been confirmed I have no doubt people will be thinking they are going to get their money back and will be very grateful for it." Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham last week in a £2m deal which Keates admits will add pressure to his side, but he insisted that the club will not be using the finances to pay inflated wages.

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez's Secret Atletico Clause Allows Him Free Exit On June 30: Report

Wrexham are currently seventh in the National League standings. They recorded a 2-1 win over Altrincham last week. Wrexham will now face 16th-placed Woking later on Wednesday.

Image Credits - Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Instagram