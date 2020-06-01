Paul Pogba Was Rejected By Former Manchester United Manager David Moyes In 2013

Manchester United have not quite been the same force since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson at the end of the 2012 season. The legendary coach oversaw one of the best spells in Manchester United's glorious history while helping the club scale new heights and establish themselves as a true powerhouse in English football. Succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson was a near-impossible task right from the start but the outgoing boss chose fellow countryman - David Moyes - as the man to replace him at Old Trafford. However, things did not go as planned for Manchester United in the David Moyes era. A recent report claims that David Moyes declined the opportunity to sign Paul Pogba back in 2013 after the Frenchman spent just one year in Turin.

Paul Pogba has a chat with Manchester United legend Patrice Evra

David Moyes signed a six-year contract in 2013 which gave him enough time to reshape the Manchester United squad according to his own preferences. However, Moyes was fired from his post nine months after signing the six-year contract and was replaced by Dutch coach Louis van Gaal. Moyes was heavily criticised for various reasons during his tenure as Manchester United; one of them being his disastrous transfer window activity in the summer of 2013. Moyes ended up paying more for Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini even though the player had a £23.5m release clause.

A recent report in The Athletic claims that David Moyes also passed on the opportunity to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2013. The report adds that Moyes remained unconvinced of Pogba's desire to perform at the highest level due to his inconsistency. In addition, the former Everton manager wanted Cesc Fabregas to fill in the playmaker role at Manchester United but Ed Woodward could not lure him away from Barcelona. However, Jose Mourinho managed to bring Cesc Fabregas to Chelsea the following season and inspired the Blues to a Premier League title. Mourinho later took over at Manchester United and famously brought in Paul Pogba for a then-world record fee of £89 million.

Paul Pogba transfer

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid deal off the cards?

A move to Real Madrid is unlikely for Paul Pogba with his wage demands being the issue. The thought is that Pogba's potential net salary in Madrid will cause discontent in the dressing room, even if the deal comes in the form of a part exchange. #MUFC [Mail] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 30, 2020

