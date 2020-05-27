Paul Pogba Might Have To Take €3 Million Pay Cut Per Year For Juventus Return: Report

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba could take a substantial pay cut if he wants a return to Juventus over the summer. The calculations of the Paul Pogba pay cut would reportedly come up to €3 million per season if the Frenchman makes the move to the Old Lady in the near future. Along with Juventus, LaLiga giants Real Madrid have also been monitoring Pogba's situation at Old Trafford. However, due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus crisis, the World Cup winner might be unable to negotiate superficial wage demands with his European suitors.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Paul Pogba pay cut for Juventus move

Reports from Corriere dello Sport claim that Juventus are set to introduce a wage cap for players that would arrive at the club starting from the next seasonn. The defending Serie A champions have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus crisis in Italy, leaving the club in a financial mess. All clubs in the Serie A have agreed upon wage cuts for their players due to the halt of football amid the coronavirus crisis.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Pogba pay cut worth €3 million

The Paul Pogba pay cut news was trending on social media as fans wondered whether the 27-year-old would sacrifice part of his salary for a move to Turin. It is reported that Paul Pogba currently earns around €12 million per year at Manchester United but the Juventus salary cap would be at €9 million per season. Therefore, if the midfielder were to make the move to Turin, the total Paul Pogba pay cut would add up to €3 million per year.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Juventus return on the cards?

According to reports from Tuttosport, Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus over the summer transfer window. The four-time Serie A champion developed into a world-class player at the Turin-based club before returning to Manchester United in the summer of 2016. However, inconsistent displays at the Theatre of Dreams have amplified rumours of a transfer away from the Premier League side.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Man United’s price tag on Pogba

Manchester United signed Paul Pogba for a reported €105 million in the summer of 2016 and the Red Devils are reportedly expecting an offer of at least €100 million for the Frenchman to part ways with the English outfit. Nonetheless, Manchester United are also prepared to exchange Pogba for a few Juventus players heading to Old Trafford. It is claimed that Douglas Costa, Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey.can be used as leverage to sign Pogba.

