Paul Pogba Makes Hilarious "pee" Remark After Successful Surgery: Watch

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been out of the Manchester United starting line-up since September 2019 due to an ankle injury. The player did play against Watford in December. However, he is said to have aggravated his injury. Pogba has now undergone surgery for his ankle issues. He has posted a hilarious video post-surgery.

Paul Pogba high is everything I needed to see today 😂😂😂 #MUFC [Ig] pic.twitter.com/FJr79xplSz — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 7, 2020

Paul Pogba surgery: The player made hilarious 'pee' remarks in the video

Paul Pogba appeared to be a little dazed in the video. The former Juventus midfielder stated that he was unsure if he was drunk or high. He confirmed that he was still alive. The French International stated that he does not even know if he was okay or if he was high or sober. He asserted that he does not look sober while sarcastically warning his fans to not ask him if the surgery went well because he himself was not aware of it. The player also hilariously commented that he could have had his own pee mistaking it for an apple juice.

Paul Pogba surgery: He last played against Watford in the Premier League

Paul Pogba was injured after the game against Arsenal in September 2019. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had earlier commented on the possibility of Paul Pogba being sidelined for a longer time than earlier expected. He had also stated that the player might require a surgery to address his ankle issues.

Manchester United were recently defeated by Manchester City

Manchester United were defeated by Manchester City in the semifinal of the Football League Cup. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for City in the 17th minute of the match. Riyad Mahrez doubled the team’s lead at Old Trafford. United’s Andreas Periera netted an own goal to take the score tally to 3-0 in favour of City before the end of first half. United striker Marcus Rashford scored one for his side in the 70th minute of the game. He could not cut down on City’s lead further. United will face City in the return leg of the semifinal at Etihad on January 29, 2020 (January 30 according to IST).

