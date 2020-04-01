Paul Pogba Net Worth, Salary At Man Utd, Wife And Family Details

Paul Pogba secured a club-record transfer back to Manchester United when the Red Devils forked out a reported £89.3 million to sign him from Juventus. The Pogba net worth was on the rise ever since the 27-year-old helped his nation succeed in the 2018 World Cup. However, since an injury sustained in December 2019, the Pogba salary has gone towards his rehabilitation.

Paul Pogba net worth: Pogba early life and Manchester United

Born on March 15, 1993, Paul was brought up as a Muslim with his two elder twin Pogba brothers. Pogba's love for football began at the age of six and he joined US Roissy-en-Brie, a club located a few kilometres from where he lived. It wasn't until 2009 that Paul Poba joined Premier League giants Manchester United. However, in 2012, Juventus snapped up the talented midfielder from England for free, only for Pogba to return to Manchester United in 2016.

Paul Pogba net worth: Pogba salary

The value of the Paul Pogba salary is not a surprise given the fact that the French star was the world's most expensive player when he returned to Old Trafford. Paul Pogba is fourth on the list of the highest earners in the Premier League. The basic Paul Pogba salary is around a reported £290,000 per week which is paid by Manchester United. On a monthly scale, the Paul Pogba salary adds up to £1.26 million.

Paul Pogba net worth: Pogba Wife

Paul Pogba met Maria Zulay Salaues back in August 2017. The Bolivian beauty is renowned as the 'Pogba wife', however, the pair are still only engaged. The couple has one son together called Pogba Jr. and he was born in January 2019.

Paul Pogba net worth: How much is Pogba worth?

The Paul Pogba net worth is boosted by his sponsorship deal with sports brand Adidas. Being one of the most expensive footballers of all time, the Pogba net worth has grown immensely over the past few years. Between June 2017 and June 2018, calculations made by CelebrityNetWorth claimed that Pogba earned a staggering $30 million from the club and which $5 million from endorsements. That was enough to propel the midfielder into one of the 50 highest-paid athletes on the planet. According to WealthyPersons, as of April 2020, the Pogba net worth stands at a whopping $80 million.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

