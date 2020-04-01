Neymar Isolates Himself In $8.7 Million Mansion In Brazil Which Includes Helipad

The outbreak of coronavirus in France and all across Europe has meant that almost all sporting activities across the continent have been brought to a halt. The coronavirus lockdown has also meant that a number of stars have chosen to self-quarantine while returning to their homelands. PSG superstar Neymar is one among those that have returned to their homeland. Neymar was spotted in Brazil after Ligue 1 was suspended. However, Neymar's mansion has been the talk of social media since pictures of Neymar's mansion were revealed earlier this week.

Coronavirus lockdown: Neymar is spending isolation with his friends

Neymar was the subject of criticism after he shared pictures of him playing beach volleyball with his friends on social media. Netizens have since blamed him for breaking the isolation protocol. However, the star stated that he didn't break any social-distancing rules as all of his friends were quarantining together. Neymar and his friends are isolating together in Neymar's mansion which is reportedly worth £7 million and is 60 miles from the coast from Rio de Janeiro. Neymar stayed in the same villa while recovering for the 2018 World Cup.

Coronavirus lockdown: Neymar's mansion is out of the world

Neymar's mansion is placed on a two-and-a-half acre plot in Mangaratiba. Neymar's mansion is filled with high-priced amenities which include a yacht - the Embraer Phenom 100E. Neymar's mansion also consists of a tennis court, a sauna, a gym, a massage room, a helipad, jacuzzi and a spa. It is also reported that Neymar's mansion also has an underground cellar which can store 3,000 bottles of wine.

Neymar to Madrid or Barcelona?

They Neymar to Madrid rumours haven't died down, it would appear. The PSG superstar has been linked with a big-money move back to Barcelona. However, rivals Real Madrid are also reportedly keen on bringing the Brazilian to the Bernabeu.

