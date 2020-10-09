Pogba Opens Up On Real Madrid Dream With Man United Yet To Discuss Contract Extension

Paul Pogba has once again risked the wrath of Manchester United fans after publicly admitting he would love play under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. The 27-year-old further revealed he is yet to be contacted by Man United chief executive Ed Woodward in regards to a contract extension. Pogba's current deal at Old Trafford expires in June 2021, with the club holding to option to extend it for another year.

Paul Pogba, who had been suffering for various injuries for the past year or so, played his first international game in 16 months, coming on as a second-half substitute in France's 7-1 win over Ukraine. During Thursday's press conference with the French national team, Pogba opened up on his future with Man United. The midfielder noted he is happy to return to the football pitch after an injury-ravaged 2019-20 season and his focus solely remains on getting back at his best.

Paul Pogba to Real Madrid?

Speaking of his contract situation, the Frenchman said he is yet to speak with Ed Woodward about an extension. "I think there will be a time where the club will come to me to offer me something or not. For now, nothing has happened. I am just thinking about coming back stronger physically and mentally and put on great performances for my club."

Despite his reluctance to be drawn into transfer speculation, the 27-year-old couldn't help but admit he still has a dream to play for Real Madrid, something which he would like to achieve someday. "Zidane? We all heard, some things have been said. What do you want me to say? Yes, all the players would like to play for Real Madrid one day. It could be a dream. It is a dream for me. Why not? One day," Pogba said during the press conference.

The former Juventus player, however, reminded that he still remains a Manchester United player and will do everything in his power "to bring the club back to where it belongs."

Paul Pogba says it's his 'dream' to play for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/XD5oogumxH — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) October 8, 2020

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 in a then-world record £89 million deal. The midfielder struggled to live up to the lofty expectations of the United faithful, struggling for consistency and being frequently called for his lack of determination. Despite being linked with a move away from Old Trafford, the midfielder remains an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, forging a strong a partnership with new-arrival, Bruno Fernandes.

Last season, injuries restricted the midfielder to just 22 appearances in all competitions. He scored one while supplied another three assists. This season, Pogba started in United all three Premier League matches, albeit he is yet to score a goal. The midfielder was at fault for one of Tottenham's goals in United's 6-1 drubbing at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old made a reckless sliding tackle in the box, giving a cheap penalty in the 79th minute.

(Image Credits: Paul Pogba Instagram, Real Madrid Twitter)